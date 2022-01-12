“This dude had me rooting for Tom Brady in a Super Bowl” : Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé Brittany Mathews fires back as NFL fans dunk all over Jackson Mahomes questionable pregame fit 

Brittany Matthews defends fiancé Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, against online trolls, even bringing Tom Brady into the mix.

Every Time the Chiefs play, you just know Brittany Mathews is going to have something to say online on twitter. Something spicy, something to rile up the fans and something to enrage her haters. But she is great content, always. Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes has been fodder for the internet too.

Fans dunk all over Jackson Mahomes’ TikTok post.

What goes on in his brain, and why does it say “this is good” https://t.co/2V3074pOCK — Ethan (@EBAW5) January 10, 2022

This dude had me rooting for Tom Brady in a Super Bowl https://t.co/S8VsdV3X2L — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) January 10, 2022

How is he wearing a jacket with his own name spelled wrong… 🧐🧐🧐 https://t.co/42ODTN3Eav — #4Dak (@BelievingWorks2) January 10, 2022

Brittany Mathews responds, like she does, after Tom Brady trolls

The lash out comes from a FanDuel tweet, questioning whether Mahomes’s brother Jackson Mahomes was wearing a jacket with his last name spelled incorrectly as “MAHOMS”.

Earlier, Brittany had tweeted about the jacket to clarify that the image was inaccurate. She did not hold back her anger at her future brother-in-law’s trolling. It turns out, as one tweeter commented, “The jacket is crunched up, making the ‘e’ and the ’15’ not visible. Look below the ‘ms’ and see the edge of the ’15’ that’s not visible.” Other fans shared photos taken that same day, clearly showing the name was properly spelled on the jacket.

Y’all are ignorant. Atleast make sure your facts are straight. This is just not necessary AT ALL! There were plenty other photos to look at to confirm before you post stupid shit like this.

Y’all have no sense if you think this is accurate. Be better. https://t.co/Tv3dhhM5tp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 9, 2022

Brittany Mathews hops on twitter after every Chiefs game and has used her platform to comment on games, often criticizing officiating.

This isn’t her first time slamming trolls from attacking the Mahomes brothers either. She clearly isn’t afraid to stand up for herself and her loved ones. Major props for that. As for Jackson Mahomes, he’s had some objectively questionable moments. The jury’s still out on him.

