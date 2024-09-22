What Did Travis Hunter Tell Shedeur Sanders Before CU Buffs’ Dramatic Game-Winning Play Against Baylor?

Coach Prime’s Colorado scored another surprise win thanks to a last-minute tackle by Travis Hunter. After the game, he revealed what went on behind the scenes, moments before he gave one of the best performances of his career.

Advertisement

The Baylor team almost made it to the Buffs’ end zone but Hunter’s tackle was enough to make Dominic Richardson fumble the ball inches away from the endzone, sealing the victory for the Buffaloes.

After the game, Hunter was asked about the match-winning overtime play, he revealed that after scoring the final touchdown, QB Shedeur asked him to get back and join the defense line as a cornerback.

“The coach trusted me a lot, defensive coordinator trusted me a lot to go get the ball. I mean Shedeur told me to go out there and get the ball once we scored so I told him I got you and I kept my word I mean I knew I had to tackle.” “I was already ready, I knew they were coming at me as they didn’t think I could tackle so I had to show him/”

He added that they already expected the offense to run in his direction and he was in a position to attempt a tackle on the running back. Underestimating a dual-threat player like Hunter was the mistake that cost Baylor the win.

In what could be deemed the most interesting game of this season, the Buffs were facing a certain loss. In the final second of the game, Coach Prime’s son and QB Shedeur threw a 43-yard touchdown pass toward LaJohntay Wester to force overtime.

In the overtime, Jr Sanders quickly mounted the offense and scored a touchdown with Micah Welch to give the Buffs a lead before Hunter’s tackle sealed the deal for the Buffs.

When the stakes rose, Hunter had to control his emotions and tried his best to keep playing as per Coach Prime’s plans and it paid off.

Hunter revealed that in high-pressure games, emotions run high, and “he wanted the ball more” but the coach kept them in the right direction and placed him exactly where he was needed.

Travis is one of the select few football players who can play in the offense as well as the defense. In the game, Hunter’s all-rounder abilities were at full display with 7 passes, covering 130 yards and 3 tackles.

Coach Prime brought Hunter to Colorado to utilize his dual offense-defense skills to bolster the team’s ranks. And last night’s performance was enough to prove why Coach trusted Hunter.