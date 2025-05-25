“There Goes Half His Contract and Endorsements”: Fans Are Divided as Travis Hunter Gifts Wife Leanna Lenee a Mercedes-Benz Worth Over $200K

2025 has already proven to be a life-changing year for Travis Hunter. After being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, the former Colorado Buffaloes made a trip to Tennessee to elope with his 23-year-old fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

To celebrate, Hunter gifted his wife a brand new Mercedes-Benz during their reception. Unfortunately, the comment section wasn’t as wholesome. Hunter’s relationship with Lenee has long been the target of public scrutiny.

With many fans believing that Hunter’s wife is more interested in his finances than his personality, the public sentiment towards the couple seems to be as sour as ever. Considering the hefty price tags that come with both the car and divorce lawyers, many are now just hoping to see the 22-year-old control his spending.

There go’s half his contract and endorsements 🤣🤣 — Ricky_B (@Rozay_300) May 25, 2025

Given the luxurious nature of the car itself, some suggested that it was definitely on brand for the lifestyle that Lenee had been hoping for. Love may not be as priceless as some had once believed it to be.

Love is priceless, he paid 200k — PeacefulTim (@timwert27) May 25, 2025

Others found themselves to be more than content with wishing the couple the best and congratulating Hunter on his taste in gifts. On account of his wife’s car costing more than most people’s homes, one fan thought it was a stellar treat for a husband to provide.

That’s is sensational gift Travis Hunter 🫶🏻❤️ — N (@En_Solana) May 25, 2025

While a brand new Mercedes is certainly nothing to stick your nose up to, some suggested that the car will prove to be a bad investment. Given the fickle nature of both vehicles and dealerships, that may unfortunately prove to be the case.

A depreciating asset. Brilliant — James Zark (@CournalWinstead) May 25, 2025

As far as Lenee is concerned, the luxury doesn’t stop at the garage. Upon his proposal, Hunter presented her with a six-digit engagement ring.

Congratulations: Colorado star Travis Hunter got engaged to Leanna Lenee. He reportedly proposed with a 100 thousand dollar diamond ring. pic.twitter.com/ceXbPxEB0I — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 4, 2024

Between the car and the ring, Hunter’s investments in his wife have already surpassed the $300,000 mark. Thankfully, the Jaguars ensured that he’ll be able to afford whatever her heart desires.

The two-way sensation’s rookie contract is good for four years and $46.4 million. Throw in a $30.6 million signing bonus, and it becomes one of the most lucrative rookie deals in history.

Even though he has yet to touch a blade of grass under the NFL banner, Hunter’s ability to captivate headlines suggests that he’s well on his way to superstardom. Should he prove himself to be capable of doing the impossible by adequately playing on both sides of the ball, then there’s truly no telling how much his next contract could net him.

A potentially meta-breaking player if there ever was one, Hunter seems primed to enjoy one of the more memorable careers in recent history. When adhering to the notion that behind every good man stands a good woman, Hunter’s wedding seems to mark his next step towards becoming the ideal version of himself.

Nevertheless, he’ll soon be expected to turn his attention away from life and back towards the football field. The Jaguars have just one playoff win to their name since 2017. Should they hope to change that, they’ll need the best version of Hunter possible.