Amidst Jonathan Taylor Pay Drama, Jim Irsay Plans to Spend $20,000,000 on Transporting a Killer Whale

Amidst the ongoing drama surrounding Jonathan Taylor’s contract negotiations, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has raised eyebrows with his unconventional plans. Irsay is reportedly spending $20,000,000 to transport a killer whale to freedom after 53 long years in a seaquarium. The killer whale in question is the popular Miami Seaquarium attraction, Lolita. As per reports, the plan to release Lolita to the Pacific Ocean may happen within the next 18 months.

Irsay is a known philanthropist and a billionaire who knows how to put his money to good use. However, he is also making headlines for his adamant stance on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. The situation has escalated to the extent that the prominent player is considering a trade, despite the Colts’ intention to designate him on the non-football injury list. Amidst this, Irsay has offered a substantial amount to facilitate the orca’s journey back to its habitat.

Jim Irsay is Paying $20,000,000 To Transport Orca Lolita

Orcas are the biggest species in the dolphin family and having spent more than five decades in a small enclosure in a Miami seaquarium, the 8,000-pound Lolita cannot swim long distances. To help her reach home, the Colts billionaire owner has taken up the mantle to fund the process. “She’s healthy, I’ve got the money, let’s move her,” said Irsay on at The Pat McAfee Show.

From Miami, Lolita will be taken to a 15-acre netted area in Puget Sound off Washington state, where she would be loaded into a cargo plane that would take her to Seattle. The 21-foot whale who also goes by the name Tokitae, would then be taken to the Salish Sea near the San Juan islands by a truck where she will be finally released, as per The Times of London.

The entire operation is undertaken by the activist group ‘Friends of Toki’. Lolita will also be joined by another dolphin that goes by the name Lii during this entire relocation procedure. Notably, Jim Irsay’s significant involvement in this initiative has drawn attention, leading NFL enthusiasts to draw parallels between this effort and Jonathan Taylor’s desire to depart from the Colts.

Colts Snubbing Jonathan Taylor’s Trade Request

Jonathan Taylor’s request for a trade has been snubbed by the Colts and Irsay is not showing any interest in paying him which has led both sides to a deadlock. That said, NFL Twitter cannot stop making jokes about it when Irsay is ready to spend $20 million to release a whale instead. “Jim Irsay showing that he’d literally rather do anything else with his money than pay Jonathan Taylor,” one fan joked.

Although Jim Irsay’s kind-hearted efforts have been a big win, but the NFL world still awaits a decision on Jonathan Taylor. It’s yet to be seen whether the RB will play for the team as he serves the last year of his rookie contract or will the Colts trade him off.