ESPN’s Adam Schefter Finally Breaks Silence on “Lose My Number” Conversation With Aaron Rodgers

With the 2023 NFL free agency heating up, the Aaron Rodgers saga is going to a whole different level. Amid his ongoing drama with the Jets, A-Rod has been catching headlines for deserting the Packers’ locker room. He was blamed for taking his offensive weapons all the way to New York, with the most recent being WR Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year deal with the Jets.

Along with the critics, ESPN’s own Adam Schefter and Diana Russini were under the radar for selling this wishlist narrative fuming the quarterback to hit back at them. Surprisingly, the NFL insider came forward, disclosing the conversation with Rodgers.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have been targeting some of the top picks available in the market, specifically those who have played with A-Rod in the past. Apparently, it is coming out to be true. Odell Beckham Jr, Allen Lazard, and the veteran wideout Randall Cobb were some of the names on this list.

Adam Schefter opens up on the conversation with Aaron Rodgers

While fans accused the quarterback of influencing the Jets to acquire his best men, the former Super Bowl champion lashed media personalities like Schefter and Russini for rolling out narratives.

He refused to acknowledge any wishlist debacles and mentioned that he didn’t ask the management to look for his Packers teammates. Schefter, who got a response from the veteran to “lose his number” recently spoke about the entire conversation along with other panelists at ESPN.

He mentioned that no one wanted to take accountability for leaking Rodgers’ departure and hence decided to text the quarterback directly for more updates.

“So I said everybody says to call the other person. So I’m coming to you (Rodgers) and asking you directly. Have you informed the jets that you will play for them? And the response was, Lose my number. Nice try though,” he chuckled. After Schefter, Russini justified her reporting by saying that she never mentioned A-Rod making demands; however, it was more of a suggestion.

Rodgers admits vouching for his best men

Even though the quarterback refused to acknowledge any theories simmering hot on social media. The recent developments validate his affinity towards the Jets and aim for a solid foundation. While speaking to Pat McAfee on his popular talk show, the veteran admitted indulging in discussions about certain free agents in the market.

“Now, did they ask me about certain guys I played with over the years? Of course. Did I talk glowingly about teammates that I love? Yeah.” Rodgers said via The Sporting News. With Allen Lazard on board, it will be interesting to see how things turn out in the coming days before Rodgers finalizes his deal.

