Tom Brady Backs Caleb Williams and Two Rookie QBs, Highlights Ben Johnson’s Role with the Bears

Prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, some of the most prominent up-and-coming quarterbacks of today, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, took the time to learn from the ultimate predecessor himself, Tom Brady. From the Washington Commanders to his former team, the New England Patriots, there are plenty of teams that find themselves relying on a young signal caller to take that next step forward.

However, it seems as if Brady may be more fond of the Chicago Bears than any other team that fits the bill. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently put his vote of confidence in the likes of Caleb Williams and his newfound head coach, Ben Johnson, while discussing his meeting with Fox 32 Chicago, and his comments will likely be more than enough to ramp up excitement in the city of Chicago.

“It’s up to them to go out there and prove to their teammates that they are ready to go. [Ben Johnson] has obviously had a very good career, and now he’s taking a step up in his own way too to be a head coach.”

When it comes to the former first-overall draft pick, Brady was also asked to share what advice he would give to Williams ahead of his sophomore season. After it was mentioned that he had spent some time with Williams throughout this offseason and that they have a “good relationship,” the former Patriot suggested that “I’m always available to everybody” before ultimately explaining what Johnson can do to help his quarterback improve.

“He does a lot of things really well. I think Ben is going to help him a lot and it’s a great offensive system he’ll be in. Now it’s about them really getting on the same page and really getting in tune with Caleb’s strengths and weaknesses. Obviously, mitigate the weaknesses and propagate the strengths.”

The 2024 regular season didn’t prove to be what many, including Williams, had hoped for. After starting off with a 4-2 record, Williams and co. would manage to go on and lose their next 10 consecutive contests. If the Green Bay Packers hadn’t decided to pull their starters out for rest ahead of the playoffs, then it is incredibly likely that streak would have been extended to 11 games.

Suffice to say, the Bears have won just one football game since October 13th of 2024, and by the looks of their upcoming schedule, they may have to wait a bit longer, as a pair of divisional matchups against the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions will be their first orders of business. Presuming that both Johnson and Williams have a shared interest in finding another win for the franchise much sooner than later, they would be wise to heed Brady’s advice and spend the next 43 days doing their best to get on the same page.