“I Accepted My Dad’s Flaws”: CJ Stroud Reflects on Forgiving His Father After Not Talking To Him For Nearly 3 Years

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball in the second quarter, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford. Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud exploded out of the gate in 2023. The No. 2 overall pick set numerous rookie passing records last season en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Every time Stroud takes the field, he does it with his father in mind. He told Amazon’s Taylor Rooks he was the “spitting image” of his dad when he was a child. That not only included their names – Coleridge Bernard Stroud – and physical appearance but their mindsets, too:

“We’re like the same person. Same type of heart, same compassion for people… [He was] always instilling faith and hope into me… a very affectionate, loving father.”

Since his name has been passed down from his father, the ‘J’ must mean “Junior.”

C.J.’s mom, Kimberly, confirmed their bond with Rooks:

“C.J. has always been very close to his dad… [his dad] was his best friend.”

However, C.J.’s opinion changed when his father was arrested for a “drug-related carjacking incident” in 2015. Stroud informed Rooks he “felt betrayed.” He added the incident turned him into a “cold-hearted person”, and that he was “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by his dad’s actions.

Initially, C.J. let what transpired affect him negatively. But then, he channeled his hurt into more positive activities, including sports.

“There wasn’t a day that I wasn’t on that field grinding. {Or] in the weight room, trying to get better. [Or] watching film.”

C.J. went nearly three years without speaking to his father. But eventually, when he was at Ohio State, he decided to forgive his dad. And doing so took a huge weight off his shoulders.

“[Forgiveness] is about sacrifice… and being vulnerable. Like really accepting the truth. And I accepted my dad’s flaws. I accepted my dad’s wrongdoings, and I accepted my wrongdoings… and I felt way better. This is the best I’ve felt in years. I just feel like a kid again.”

Stroud is off to a solid start as a sophomore, completing 63.5% of his passes through nine weeks. He has 11 touchdown passes to just four interceptions and has Houston sitting atop the AFC South (6-3).

He’ll try to rebound from a poor performance in the Texans’ 21-13 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football next Sunday when Houston battles the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.