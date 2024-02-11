What Happened Between Jason Kelce and Adele at Las Vegas Super Bowl Pre Show?

The Super Bowl 58 is just a day away and anticipation is building as the Chiefs and the 49ers gear up for the ultimate showdown, both vying for the coveted Lombardy Trophy. The day promises surprises such as flyovers, a rendition of the National Anthem by Reba McIntire, and a half-time show featuring Usher. Adding to the excitement, Vegas is pulling out all the stops with pre-shows to attract fans.

Adele kicked off her ‘Weekends with Adele’, a part of a larger series of performances as part of Adele’s Vegas Residency at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace. Fans have flocked to the city, among them future HOF Center, Jason Kelce. Alongside his wife Kylie, Kelce was spotted attending and enthusiastically singing along to Adele’s hit “Someone Like You”.

In the spirit of the SB, the ‘Hello’ singer set up a poll about the game, inquiring about the number of Chiefs and 49ers fans in the crowd. While an overwhelming majority appeared to be Chiefs fans, Jason humorously shouted from the crowd, proclaiming himself as the lone Eagles fan amidst the sea of supporters. Adele jokingly replied,

” You sound drunk and like you’re a football fan.”

Since Jason announced his intentions to retire, he has seemingly been reborn, embracing and living his best life since the Eagles exited the playoffs. Jason has been relishing his newfound free time, from sharing with fans to even jumping out of his suite bare-chested. Kelce has been actively supporting Travis and will be present at the upcoming game alongside his entire family.

According to Jason, he appreciates this side of himself and enjoys the game just like any other fan. The experience of cheering for someone close holds a different kind of satisfaction compared to playing the game oneself.

“I love just being a fan. Being able to root and just watch good football. I can’t wait to watch it. Whenever you’re watching a loved one compete there’s a very prideful feeling that you have. That’s very different than competing on your own.” as per US Magazine.

Already lovable Jason received was praised by fans and received some warm and interesting reactions.

NFL World Reacts to Jason Kelce and Adele’s Heartfelt Moment

Jason and Travis, New Heights too reposted the video of Jason shouting Eagles from the crowd in front of Adele. He received some funny and creative reactions from the fans. Most fans said Jason is living his best love and fans love watching him show up for Travis and do all sorts of stuff that fans do during the games. Fans said,

Another fan chimed in and wrote,

A fan quipped,

Someone stated,

A user commented,

Another one said,

Other wrote,

The 49ers and Chiefs will play Super Bowl 58 on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. We don’t know what happens with Jason beyond this season. Will he announce his retirement before the start of the following season or does he still have some juice left in the tank to play another season? However, we do know that he will be at Allegiant Stadium to attend the biggest game of the season.