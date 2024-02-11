What Is the Illegal Formation Rule in the NFL?

When an offense fails to line up properly before the snap without keeping the established guidelines in check, it violates the illegal formation rule in the NFL. As per the books, a minimum of seven players must be positioned on the line of scrimmage regardless of the formation or personnel used. If any team has less than seven players, the play is considered illegal and a penalty is called.

As we know, an offensive line is a crucial part of a team’s strategy. Typically, there are five players on the line of scrimmage and the other two spots are filled by receivers and tight ends. If the team violates the illegal formation rule, the official will be seen throwing a penalty flag at the start of the play.

The call made would hold even if there is any progress on the play by the offense. The team would have to redo the down. However, now, with a five-yard penalty that completely disrupts the strategies made by the coaching staff. In the Canadian Football League, the same illegal formation is called an “illegal procedure.”

Moreover, if the penalty is called during the final two minutes of the game, a 10-second runoff is called from the game clock. The same rule applies in the CFL and can potentially end the game. To counteract such a runoff penalty, the offense can take a timeout. If we take a look at the number of illegal formation penalties in the past five years, there has been a noticeable fluctuation in illegal formation penalties.

In 2019, a total of 67 penalties were called, resulting in 331 yards and 100 flags in 267 games. The following year saw a slight decline, with 49 penalties, 243 yards, and 84 flags in 269 games. However, a spike occurred in 2021, with 68 penalties, 330 yards, and 92 flags across 285 games. Since then, there has been a slight decrease. In 2022, there were 49 penalties, 234 yards, and 73 flags in 284 games and the current season recorded 59 penalties, 288 yards, and 80 flags in 284 games, as per NFL Penalties.

The Most Famed Illegal Formation Rule Penalty

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: The Indianapolis Colts’ illegal formation penalty in 2015 is now described as a fateful day that etched itself in the annals of NFL history. During the Week 6 showdown against the New England Patriots, the Dolts attempted a fake punt play on the 37-yard line. That’s when most of its players, including punter Pat McAfee, were seen switching positions and with that upback Colt Anderson found himself in a difficult situation.

The play was intended to trick the Patriots into being penalized for either having too many players or going offside for an automatic first down. However, when Anderson received the ball from gunner Griff Whalen, the confusion and miscommunication resulted in a disastrous outcome. Their play gave the Patriots a hint as Anderson was left exposed and was tackled almost instantly.

Soon after, Referee Tony Corrente flagged the Colts for an illegal formation penalty, noting that “The whole right side of the line was not on the line of scrimmage.” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined the penalty, and the ball was turned over to them. The Colts’ exposed play further set the Patriots up for their next drive and they scored a touchdown.

This failed trick play not only cost the Colts valuable yards but also contributed to a shift in momentum in favor of the Patriots, ultimately deciding the game’s outcome, 34-27. Even the clever Pat McAfee later said that the play was devised to exploit the Patriots’ tendency to commit penalties for too many men on the field or being offside. However, the failed communication made it one of the worst trick plays in the history of the league.

Former NFL Vice President for Officiating Once Blasted Players For Illegal Formation Rule Violations

In the 2023 Week 1 opener, Chiefs’ right tackle Jawaan Taylor found himself at the center of attention from in-game announcers and then social media fans. Following Jawaan Taylor’s illegal formation rule violation, the former NFL Vice President of officiating, Dena Blandino, discussed the longstanding issue of illegal formation in recent years. He shed some light on the problems during high-profile games and underscored the need to be aware of the fairness in any game.

“I don’t know if you’ve got players who are really good at it or if officials aren’t being told to officiate the line of scrimmage as closely as they have in the past. The foul numbers would lead you to believe it’s on the officiating side a little bit.” Per Sports Illustrated.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/The33rdTeamFB/status/1701356694083874878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The NFL is indeed on a mission to tackle illegal formation rule violations, but many feel it has to be a careful procedure to avoid disrupting the natural flow of the game. The officials are asked to do their work and keep a close yes on snap these days. They are even asked to communicate with the players before they issue a penalty. Dean Blandino feels that the officials need to have a deep understanding to tackle these smart yet illegal plays.