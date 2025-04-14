“What Tf Is She Wearing?”: Fans Left Perplexed After Watching Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend on the Field During UNC Practice

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been making quite a few headlines lately. Since going public with her relationship with the legendary NFL coach, Hudson has announced her bid to compete for Miss Maine USA and even took a playful jab at the Falcons on 3-28 Day. Now, she’s back in the spotlight for a reason college football fans likely never saw coming.

Advertisement

The former cheerleader turned lifestyle influencer was recently seen alongside Belichick at UNC’s Spring Practice. While players ran drills and coaches barked orders, it was Hudson who became the epicentre of attention at the practice, thanks to her outfit.

Dressed in a sleek white dress, towering white heels, and a bold statement trench coat that looked more suited for a runway than a football field, Hudson strolled the sidelines like she owned the place.

Hilariously enough, it also looked like Hudson was chatting with staff and even casually advising Belichick at one point. Whether it was about defensive schemes or which moisturizer works best on turf days is still up for debate, but the overall image Hudson left with her appearance (in the middle of a football practice, no less) was too intriguing for netizens to ignore.

How has this crazy video of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend at UNC spring practice not yet gone viral?! In this history of famous men who were P-whipped, no one has ever been more whipped than Bill Belichick!

‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aj7lCXzuRx — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 13, 2025

For most fans, the outfit that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wore didn’t align with the practice drill she was attending. “What tf is she wearing,” wrote a fan. “Those heels on the field [crying out loud emoji],” penned another.

Meanwhile, others, more positive fans, didn’t see much of an issue with Hudson’s choice of clothing. Nor did they agree with netizens trolling the head coach for not advising his girlfriend better.

“Leave the man alone. If that’s who he wants to be with in his older years, then let him enjoy his time. Each to their own,” argued a netizen. “Is the media prioritizing sensationalism over substance in this story about Belichick?” added another.

Considering all we’ve seen Bill Belichick wear during his New England days is a grey hoodie, him embracing and letting the 24-year-old express her fashion statement on the field is very sweet of him.

The credit for this change also goes to Hudson, who has been rebranding the veteran eight-time Super Bowl winner by bringing Gen Z energy into a world Belichick spent decades keeping serious and devoid of fun. For now, he’s smiling, going viral, and letting his girlfriend walk the field like she’s the assistant head coach.

Some might argue that it’s not Belichick who has changed; rather, his post-Patriots era might be less about “Do your job” and more about letting Jordon Hudson do her own thing. And that’s fair, too, for what’s more beautiful than seeing a couple enjoy their lives to the fullest?