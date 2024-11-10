What Was Patrick Mahomes’s Favorite Subject in School? Wife Brittany Reveals

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the game between the Kansas City Current and Atletico De Madrid during The Women’s Cup at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With Patrick Mahomes and Brittany together, it is always a fun-filled insight into their relationship. That is precisely what the fans saw when the couple sat down for a GQ couples quiz.

Starting on a confident note, Brittany proudly announced that she would win this competition between the two. However, the clash began with a point to Patrick Mahomes, who made a better poker face than his wife.

To add to the contest, the professional asked the model, “What was my best subject in school?” The two studied together at Whitehouse High School and hence, without much hesitancy, Brittany replied:

“It’s History.”

That received a solid affirmation from the 3x Super Bowl Champion. He acknowledged that he is a “big Wikipedia look stuff up guy.” The video hilariously titled him, “Patrick Mahomes. Knows Lots of Things.” Notably, this isn’t the first time someone has called the QB, a know-it-all.

Travis Kelce, last year, on his podcast, revealed that Mahomes is a proper ‘nerd.’ Jogging his memory, he recalled that Patrick and Travis once attended a volleyball game during the regular season. While both were new to the game, Mahomes went on to learn about the intricacies of the sport during the match.

This is what Kelce, back then, referred to as “studious.” Now, Brittany’s confident answer affirmed this narrative about the quarterback. Nonetheless, the back-and-forth questioning continued as they revealed their favorite vacations, self-care acts, and other minute details.

Two other interesting details were highlighted during the episode about Patrick Mahomes. One, if it hadn’t been for sports, we would see the QB suit-up as a lawyer. If it happens now, that would be a Colin Allred move. Second, the 29-year-old started playing football in seventh grade.

However, he has always been into different sports. Whether it was to be a tactician on the diamond or to execute plays on the gridiron, Patrick Mahomes was clear about his love for sports. Even at ping pong, as Brittany mentioned, it is difficult to beat the 3x Super Bowl MVP.

While Brittany, eventually, did win the quiz 16-10 to Patrick, both competitively participated in it. Carrying forth this positive yet diligent spirit, Mahomes would aim to continue his winning streak this season as the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos next.