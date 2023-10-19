“This Guy’s Studious As F**k”: Travis Kelce Opened Up About Patrick Mahomes’ Nerdy Behavior When Attending a Volleyball Game

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes seem like a match made in heaven, but the only thing is that the two football stars fall on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to studying. The star TE, who finds reading hard, recently opened up about Mahomes being a proper ‘nerd’.

In the New Heights podcast with Julian Edelman as a guest, the 8x Pro Bowler revealed that his QB teammate was “as nerdy as it gets.” Moreover, Travis narrated a story about attending a significant other’s volleyball game, where Mahomes’ unexpected hobby greatly surprised him.

Travis Kelce Says Patrick Mahomes Is “Studious As F**k”

Mahomes, alongside his favorite target on-court, Travis, has won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, and share an unbreakable bond. They’ve played together since the 2x MVP’s draft, forming a close friendship. According to an article by PEOPLE, Mahomes has praised Kelce, calling him the “life of the party” and emphasizing his ability to make everyone feel valued. On the other hand, Travis has acknowledged his QB teammate’s profound impact on him, appreciating the hard work and fun they share. Their ‘friendship’ has been soulful, and Travis has taken a moment last year to appreciate Patrick Mahomes’ effort as a QB.

In an episode of the New Heights podcast from last month, Travis went on to reveal how Chiefs star QB is “as good he is like the Improv and everything he is about as nerdy as it gets,” as he narrated this ‘binder’ tale to his brother, Jason Kelce and the guest of the show, Julian Edelman.

Kelce shared a story of the duo attending a volleyball game on a Tuesday during the regular season and he couldn’t find Mahomes anywhere during the game.

He went on to say, “he’s in the car watching film and like looking up at the volleyball match like every like two seconds just to see it. I looked at the notebook, and it looked like a chicken scratch. I couldn’t read a single word, and he had an entire binder full, and you could tell he was going through that sh*t. I was just like, man, this guy’s studious as f**k.”

Travis was even more impressed with Mahomes, as he himself isn’t too comfortable with reading. To this, Julian couldn’t help but add how a quarterback should have a little nerd in them, to which Travis chuckled as he said, “That’s why I didn’t make it!”

Kelce Not Being ‘the Best Student’ In School

The star TE Travis Kelce, despite exuding confidence now, candidly revealed his struggles with self-esteem as a student to PEOPLE in an interview. He confessed to not excelling in subjects like reading and math. However, he found confidence through sports, which later helped him excel both on and off the court.

This boosted his self-assurance and shaped his identity. Furthermore, the Chiefs’ TE has also always openly stated that he’s not too good at reading. When he agreed to host Saturday Night Live, he had to spend hours reading and memorizing scripts for the skits, which was an unfamiliar and strenuous task for him.

In a New Heights episode, he described how this process left his eyes hurting, emphasizing the challenge of reading and memorizing lines for the show. Rosebud Baker, a writer for SNL, shared a humorous anecdote about the NFL star’s preparation for the show. She recounted how he practiced his lines with his teammate, who appeared to be none other than Patrick Mahomes. Despite his struggles with reading, Kelce’s dedication to the role was evident, as he worked hard to excel in his appearance on the late-night TV show.