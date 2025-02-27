What Were Deion Sanders’ NFL Combine Stats?

Oct 21, 1990; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders (21) walks onto the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

When it comes to athleticism, very few in NFL history can hold a candle to Deion Sanders. But not many knew about his talents before the 1989 NFL Combine. Prior to that event, many perceived Sanders as a phenomenon, a blazingly fast, trash-talking cornerback. He lived up to the hype by producing one of the most legendary performances at an NFL Combine, which people still talk about today.

As the legend goes, Neon Deion landed at Indianapolis in his private jet, after which he reached the Combine in a limousine wearing a business suit. Sanders let his driver know that “I’ll be right back” before heading inside.

Wearing a suit that matched his iconic bling, Sanders came out on the track, much to everyone’s surprise. For the Buffs HC, the Combine was a platform to “run the 40 and break the record”. Hence, Coach Prime didn’t participate in any of the other drills like the vertical jump, bench press, etc.

Coming back to the 40-yard dash, Sanders made the run at full speed without breaking a stride. Hilariously, Prime played along with the popular joke that he didn’t even stop after crossing the finish line as he ran straight out of the building and hopped into the limousine waiting outside.

The fact that he required no extra drills, no stretching, and no extra attempts to run a 40-yard dash remains incredible to date. Now comes the million-dollar question—how quick was Deion Sanders’ dash?

The story of Deion Sanders’ 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine is forever legendary pic.twitter.com/iZll7kTXci — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 24, 2025

Charlie Casserly, who was Washington’s GM back then, was among the few who noted down the times listed by four stopwatches for Sanders’ 40-yard dash. They were as follows—4.27, 4.27, 4.29 and 4.33. This is where the drama begins.

The NFL back then hadn’t implemented electronic timing-capturing machines. So the times listed above have a lot of discrepancies, adding further intrigue to Sanders’ Combine stats.

For context, the original recording was 4.25 seconds. However, since the time produced was hand-timed, the league added 0.02 seconds to consider the human reaction delays.

Unsurprisingly, Coach Prime was not pleased with the change in his timing from 4.25 seconds to 4.27 seconds. Over time, people have widely accepted the latter as Coach Prime’s 40-yard dash time.

So, all things considered, these are Deion Sanders’ Combine Stats:

Height: 5’11 3/4”

Weight: 182

40-Yard Dash: 4.27

10-Yard Split: 1.53

Denzel Ward’s size/speed combination at the Combine was reminiscent of Hall of Famer @DeionSanders (Disclaimer: Deion vehemently disputes his 4.27 time) pic.twitter.com/0NqP3wbDBg — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) March 5, 2018

Deion Sanders’ Combine performance catapulted him to the top of the 1989 NFL Draft, where he was selected 5th overall by the Atlanta Falcons. From there, he became one of the greatest cornerbacks in history, an 8-time Pro Bowler, a 2-time Super Bowl champion, and a Hall of Famer.

Even today, when we discuss the fastest and most electrifying players in the game, ‘Prime Time’ continues to be the benchmark. His 40-yard dash is not just a statistic, but a moment etched in NFL Combine lore forever.