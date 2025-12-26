Shilo Sanders Says Karrueche Tran Is “Doing Her Thing” With Deion

For months now, the relationship between Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran has lived in that familiar gray area between rumor and reality. Never formally announced, never outright denied … just quietly reinforced through public appearances and moments like all celebrities do.

Advertisement

The two were first linked early in 2025 after being spotted together in Los Angeles, and speculation only intensified as the year went on. Karrueche was later seen supporting Deion Sanders during his battle with cancer, appearing in family-shot videos that documented his recovery process.

Then a few months later, by late summer, she hinted on a podcast that she was “in a good place” romantically, fueling assumptions among fans without ever naming her partner.

When Deion Sanders was asked about this tease from Tran, staying true to form, he kept things playful, dodging questions with humor and abruptly ending interviews when the topic came up.

Still, the relationship felt increasingly public even without a label. And that sense crystallized last week when Sanders and Tran appeared together on the sidelines of Cleveland Browns’ game vs. the Bills, cheering on Shedeur Sanders. It was yet another family-coded moment by the couple with no red carpet or announcement.

Deion Sanders supporting his son, Shedeur Sanders, alongside Karruche ❤️pic.twitter.com/SKZ9hZW78I — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) December 21, 2025

And now, a few days later, we finally have more insights into the relationship dynamic of the couple.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Shilo Sanders gave fans an unfiltered revealing glimpse into his father’s home life and in doing so, he may have offered the clearest confirmation yet of how serious things have become.

Walking through Prime’s living room, Shilo immediately showed how the cameras how everything was normal. “There’s no Christmas tree,” he said at first, scanning the space. Then came the realization. A Christmas tree was there, just not where he expected it. And once he spotted it, everything clicked.

“This n***** actually has a tree,” Shilo said, clearly amused. “That means Karrueche is doing her thing. This is not just his idea.”

That one line, “doing her thing”, carried far more meaning than it seemed on the surface.

For those who follow Deion Sanders closely, it is well known that he has never been known as a Christmas decor guy. Hence Shilo’s reaction made it clear that the presence of the Christmas tree was more symbolic than a coincidence. It was evidence of someone else’s influence shaping the home.

That said, what perhaps irked Shilo more about the Christmas tree’s presence was the fact that no gift on it had his name on the labels. “Everything says Miss K on here,” he said. “That means she has so much stuff. What if all this is just for her and I didn’t get anything?”

The former Bucs player’s sadness only intensified upon realizing that “Bucky has three gifts already … I don’t think I have anything.”

Humor aside, when Shilo said that Karrueche was “doing her thing,” he wasn’t talking about presents or pine trees. He was talking about how Deion Sanders has let her into his world and finds her important enough to change his usual way of thinking.

This perhaps is the clearest indication that Tran has quietly integrated into the Sanders family. Hence all the rumors about their relationship status redundant right now because whether they say it outright or not, moments like these say enough.