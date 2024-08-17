When Does College Football Season 2024 Start And How Are Teams Preparing?

While the NFL dominates headlines, the excitement of college football is on the horizon. Even before the Chiefs and Ravens kick off the new season, the next wave of talent will be vying for the National Championship.

Advertisement

Harbaugh-less Michigan Wolverines will begin the defense of their National Championship on the 1st of September. However, there are a lot of games to watch even before that. The college football season commences on the 24th of August, which many see as “Week Zero” of the CFB.

Fans can tune into ESPN to watch a football classic between Florida State and Georgia Tech. This highly-anticipated fixture will begin at noon and will be played in Dublin, Ireland.

However, week 1, which will see most of the Division 1 football programs take the field, begins the following week on the 29th of August with North Carolina taking on Minnesota. Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes open their season on the same day at 8 p.m. ET, taking on North Dakota State. Fans can tune into Fox and ESPN respectively to watch those games.

Stanford takes the field for the first time this season on 30th August at 10:30 p.m., playing the TCU Horned Frogs.

However, most of the fixtures are set for Saturday, Aug. 31 during Labor Day weekend. The first fixture of the Labour Day weekend promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the most successful teams of the past decade as Dabo Sweeney’s Clemson Tigers visits Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs.

This fixture, along with Penn State vs West Virginia, kicks off at noon on Fox and ABC respectively.

With week 1 less than two weeks to go, preparations are underway across the country. Let’s see how some of the bigwigs of college football are doing.

Michigan has made a habit of running the ball. So it’s not surprising their O-Line continues to come together and set the tone.

Five as one. Our offensive line continues to come together and set the tone during fall camp.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o78tUFZ6qx — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 16, 2024

Auburn Tigers are also putting in work as they finish their Week 3 of Fall camp.

WATCH | Only 15 more days until the start of the College Football season as the #Auburn Tigers hard at work this morning wrapping up Week 3 of Fall camp Here are some sights and sounds from @AuburnFootball practice today @CBS_42 | #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/Jol5tT0JQX — Arielle Schafer (@arielle_schafer) August 16, 2024

The upcoming college season will be the biggest in history, spanning 149 days as the College Football Governing Body decides to revamp the playoffs, giving more teams a chance to be National Champions. However, only a few are worthy of reaching there. Let’s find out who they are.