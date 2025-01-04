“When I Put on Pants, It Be Leaking”: Shedeur Sanders Reveals He Got a Bad Cut on His Right Knee After Alamo Bowl

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ collegiate career did not come to an exciting end. He, Travis Hunter, and the Colorado Buffaloes suffered a 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl. Unfortunately, Sanders also added ‘injury to insult’ by hurting his knee in the closing minutes of the game.

Sanders discussed his “bad cut” on the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast. He revealed the ailment makes it very uncomfortable for him to get dressed each day.

“It still hurts. When I put on pants, it be leaking… it’s a cut. [It’s] in the worst place possible.”

Sanders completed 69.6% (16/23) of his passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cougars. He often had highlight plays go viral during his time at Colorado. But his most shared image from the Alamo Bowl came before the Buffs trailed 27-0 in the third quarter.

Shedeur Sanders speaks on viral photograph

After absorbing such a humbling defeat, it’d make sense for Sanders to shield his eyes once returning to the locker room. This is why some believed the picture below, shared by Twitter/X user @gucceCU, followed Sanders’ last college game despite the accompanying caption.

This is an elite photo taken of Shedeur Sanders before his final College Game‍ pic.twitter.com/dM5H8byRft — GUCCE‍⬛ (@gucceCU) December 29, 2024

However, the user was correct: it was snapped pregame. Sanders confirmed so on his podcast. When asked about what he was doing, Sanders said he sometimes feels the need to escape for a few minutes ahead of kickoff.

“That’s whenever I get by myself and lock in… it’s [for] when there’s too much chaos. When I just want to lock in and focus [by] myself. That was really the main thing about that.”

The habit isn’t a consistent part of Sanders’ routine. However, it’s not uncommon either. Perhaps it’s something he’ll do more frequently in the NFL. Sanders was still favored to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, per FanDuel Sportsbook, on Dec. 31, 2024. We’ll see if he’s able to maintain that status throughout the draft preparation process in the months ahead.