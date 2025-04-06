When Jaxson Dart Admitted to Relying on His Mother for Making the Right Fashion Choices: “She Worked at Nordstrom”

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) calls a play during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jaxson Dart’s NFL Draft stock has risen rapidly this offseason. The former Ole Miss signal-caller was seen as a third-round prospect in mid-January, per NFL Mock Draft Database. Now, less than three weeks from the event, he’s essentially a consensus first-round selection. Many analysts believe he could go off the board before Shedeur Sanders – as the second passer drafted – as well.

Advertisement

While Dart’s draft status is to be determined, his fashion sense is well-known. He routinely rocked The Grove – Ole Miss’s fan tailgating area – with his electric outfits. Dart has channeled Dumb and Dumber and Anakin Skywalker with his apparel choices. One of his NIL deals was from Blue Delta Jean Co.

Last August, Dart discussed his fashion sense with GQ. He believes his West Coast roots are what enabled his current dressing habits.

“I remember my first time coming to the South… every guy dressed the exact same: Khaki shorts, khaki pants, solid-color shirt… [I grew] up as a West Coast kid, a little more in tune with the fashion trends.” – Jaxson Dart

Dart also credits his mother, Kara, for gifting him a great eye for clothing. The young signal-caller loves discussing what he’s going to wear with her in the lead up to game day.

“My mom’s into it… a lot of times for pre-game walkouts and whatnot, I’ll give her a heads-up of what I’m thinking… she gives great input. She worked at Nordstrom growing up, so she’s always been a part of it.”

Jaxson Dart is either about to have the game of his career or lose in embarrassing fashion to Arkansas pic.twitter.com/VISpeUweX3 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 1, 2024

Jaxson Dart’s eyeblack is inspired by Anakin Skywalker. A man of culture who appreciates the prequels. https://t.co/YUIQF5SLkJ pic.twitter.com/OnvgryBLHY — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 30, 2023

Ole Miss Quarterback @JaxsonDart is a proud member of the #BDJFam, and now, his teammates are too. Jaxson knows the value of his offensive line, and he’s making sure they’re taken care of off the field. As a thank you to his O-linemen, Jaxson and the team joined us in Oxford,… pic.twitter.com/O4qGBicLFN — Blue Delta Jean Co. (@bluedeltajeans) October 10, 2024

Fans appreciate Dart’s willingness to go outside the box with wardrobe ideas. His coaches, though, aren’t as open-minded. Dart claimed they “only wear Ole Miss gear… the gear they give us.” While he loves them and the Rebels, the lack of variety disappoints him.

“I don’t know if I would say that my coaches really have that much drip, to be honest… [but] I try to sneak in my little advice… we have fun with it… [they’ve] teased me about my fits because they felt like it was a little too much… but if they would listen to me, I could help them out with their fashion.” – Jaxson Dart

Dart’s skyrocketing prospect rank and unique, entertaining style make him a great candidate to receive an invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft’s Green Room. There, he’ll be able to join many of the league’s other likely top choices, such as Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter.

The NFL has yet to announce which future players will be attending the 2025 NFL Draft. They revealed the 2024 Draft attendees two weeks prior to the event. If they follow that script again this year, we’ll learn who’s making the trek to Green Bay this Thursday (Apr. 10).