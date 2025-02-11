Will Travis Kelce Retire Before the Next Season? Analyst Shares Bold Take After the Chiefs Face $19.8 Million Salary Cap Hit

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after the losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the 40-22 drubbing of the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, rumors about their star TE, Travis Kelce, considering retirement have already begun to circulate. At 35 years of age, the 12-year veteran totaled just 39 receiving yards on four receptions in Sunday’s contest.

Advertisement

Kelce’s 175 receiving yards throughout the 2024 playoffs were the fewest of his career since 2018. The same can be said about his total targets, receptions, and touchdowns throughout this year’s playoffs as well.

Given his uncertainty about suiting up in 2025, analysts and fans alike are ready for Kelce to call it a career.

Among those predicting his retirement are Colin Cowherd and John Middlekauff. On the latest episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the host declared that he believes we have seen the last of Kelce. “I think he retires.” Middlekauff, in agreeance with him, explained,

“I think he does. I think he is a shell of himself, physically… In that Houston Texans game, when he had a huge play and he was running, it was like “Wow! He looks way slower.”

With the numbers reflecting the sentiments surrounding a waning Kelce, perhaps a retirement is in order, especially considering the marketability of Kelce.

Thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift, in addition to being one of the more recognizable athletes in the states, there will surely be no shortage of opportunities for Kelce should he decide to step away from the game of football.

Furthermore, the Chiefs stand to save about $17 million dollars in cap space if he chooses to call it quits here. With a total cap hit of $19.8 million dollars, paired with his slumping performance, the Chiefs will more than likely be content with whatever decision the star pass catcher decides to make.

Cowherd ponders potential replacements for Kelce

While there may not be a tight end, who is currently available, that could fill the Travis Kelce-sized hole in the Chiefs passing game, Cowherd did suggest that a retirement could allow Kansas City to pursue one of the biggest names on the market today.

“I mean, you’re not paying your receivers… Your receivers are all free, you’re going to draft a left tackle, you’re not paying your running backs, you’re not paying these young, defensive players… Why can’t Kansas City look at this game and go “Let’s go get Myles Garret.”

While the idea of Garret on the Chiefs may send shivers down the spines of the AFC’s contending teams, Kansas City would still have to seek out a tight end on the open market.

After a disappointing playoff performance, the Baltimore Ravens could look to move on from Mark Andrews. Likewise, the future of Jacksonville’s Evan Engram is equally ambiguous.

A potential dark horse candidate for the job could even be the Swiss army knife of the New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill. The Saints can save $10 million dollars by designating him as a post-June 1st cut, and the Chiefs lackluster run game could stand to benefit from the addition of Hill.

Regardless of what the future may hold for both the Chiefs and Kelce, the partnership between the two was responsible for three Super Bowl victories, breathing life into a franchise that once resigned to mediocrity. Expect the Cincinnati product to be enshrined in the Hall of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium sooner than later.