Fact Check: Did Jared Goff Meet His Wife Christen Harper on a Dating App?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen Harper during warmups before the Los Angeles Rams game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

Jared Goff is a top-10 quarterback in the NFL today. There’s no debating that. He hasn’t won the Big One, but he’s been a key cog in turning the Detroit Lions from a doormat into one of the most exciting teams in the league and a true contender.

Goff isn’t just a QB, though. He’s the original “prototypical” football quarterback: handsome enough, 6’4″, big arm, golden California kid. And while he’s not considered athletic by NFL standards, he would be in the 99th percentile among average Joes. He’s also set to make over $400 million in the NFL through his most recent contract, which runs until 2028.

With all that going for him, surely Jared Goff didn’t need modern dating methods to find his one true love?

Claim: Well, the claim out there is that Goff met his now-wife, model Christen Harper, on a dating app. Harper is relatively famous in her own right, having made her hay as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

She was the co-winner of the 2021 Swim Search for new models and was then named co-rookie of the year in 2022. That’s right around when Goff proposed to her in June of that year. The pair was also featured prominently during Season 2 of the Netflix series, Quarterback.

Source of the Rumor: The rumor has been spread far and wide over the last few years since Goff and Harper’s relationship became public. A viral video of Harper reacting to Goff’s first win as the Lions’ QB back in December of 2021 (they had started 0-11-1 that year, which goes to show just how far they’ve come) was one of the first indications that the two were a couple.

Verdict: This rumor is true. Harper revealed in an SI video for Swim Week that the pair did meet on a dating app. But not any old dating app.

They met on the exclusive dating app Raya, which has very restrictive measures for members and caters only to those with “celebrity status” like Goff and Harper. According to Harper, the two met on the app back in 2019 and have been living together happily ever since.

Two years after their engagement in June 2022, the pair were married at a private ceremony in Ojai, California, in June 2024. Just over a year later, they also welcomed their first child together: a daughter, Romy Isabelle.