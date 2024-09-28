When Tom Brady Rode Around in His $45,000 Yellow Wrangler Jeep as a Patriots Rookie

Tom Brady is well known for his luxurious lifestyle and a garage full of cars. But there was a time in the quarterback’s life when he rode around Foxborough in a yellow Jeep Wrangler.

In 2000, The New England Patriots signed Brady with an $865,500 deal with a $38,500 joining bonus. He was a sixth-round draft pick, 199th overall. So, some even wondered if the rookie would make the team. But in his sophomore season, TB12 became the star in New England.

During that time, Brady apparently turned a lot of heads with this car, a gift from a local dealership after the Michigan alum made the team. It was a flamboyant yellow Jeep Wrangler, a 5-door variant that came with advanced off-roading features.

If you’re looking to snag the ride, it would set you back around $45,000. The price could go even higher depending on customization, upgrades, and state taxes.

In his first year with the Patriots, Brady was a relatively unknown face and was mostly recognized by his yellow Jeep. The young QB would often be seen driving around in his car at the team facilities. Tight end teammate Chris Elitzman described the car as “ugly and bright,” according to Sports Illustrated.

When Brady won his first Super Bowl title, the Yellow Jeep became synonymous with the quarterback and his journey from the draft’s 199th pick to the top of the world.

It also made him the butt of all jokes, as the Yellow Jeep got a shout-out in Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady, released this year in May. On the show, comedian Jeff Ross took a dig at the QB for his standout whip from back in the day.

With that said, Brady now has a garage full of sports cars and luxury sedans. But no car was closer to his heart or had an interesting enough story than the 1967 Dodge Dart.

A $200 car from his sister

Before becoming a football royalty, the California native didn’t always have the money to buy whatever he liked. A young Brady bought his first car from his sister for a meager price of $200. It was an old Dodge Dart, which did the job of taking him from place to place.

This car marked the beginning of his collection which now includes a Tesla Model S, a Cadillac Escalade, and a variety of sports cars, including a Ferrari M458-T, a Bugatti, and a limited ‘TB12’ edition Aston Martin v12 Vanquish S Volante.

Brady came a long way from a skinny guy playing third-string quarterback for the Patriots to the league’s only seven-time Super Bowl champion. However, one thing remained constant in his journey: a yellow Jeep Wrangler.