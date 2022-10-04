When Will Dak Prescott Be Back? Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Provides Injury Update

Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome thumb injury in the season opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provided an update on how close he is to taking the field again.

Innumerable fans and experts opined that the Dallas Cowboys were destined to struggle this season after they suffered a massive blow in their opener against the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss against Brady’s men and what made the day even worse was a horrible thumb injury to their main man Dak Prescott.

In Prescott’s absence, inexperienced QB Cooper Rush started for the Cowboys and defying all expectations, thus far, Rush has succeeded in guiding his team to three consecutive wins after the disastrous Bucs defeat.

Also Read: “Is Tom Brady getting a divorce?”: Gisele Bundchen’s absence from Tampa Bay’s home game sparks separation rumors

Dak Prescott Injury Update

First the Bengals, then the Giants and most recently, the Commanders were thrashed by the Jerry Jones-owned franchise. While there is hardly anything to complain about how things are panning out for Cowboys fans, they would still like to see a fit Prescott dominating the game as soon as possible.

After sustaining the thumb injury, Prescott underwent surgery the very next day. Moreover, before the clash against the Commanders, it was revealed that he was only making light tosses in practice and was still far from gaining game fitness.

Most recently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan where he gave an update on the Prescott situation. “I don’t know that you could make any more progress than what QB Dak Prescott has made,” he said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan, "I don't know that you could make any more progress" than what QB Dak Prescott has made. "He'll have a big week, and he'll be hard on himself, getting ready to go. That's all I can say." Cannot yet grip football well enough to play. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2022

“He’ll have a big week, and he’ll be hard on himself, getting ready to go. That’s all I can say,” he stated. Jones went on to reveal that Dak is still not fit enough to grip the football.

Jones’ comments suggest that most probably, Dak won’t be fit enough to play against the Rams. Last week, Dak still had a little swelling on his right thumb after having a stitch removed post surgery which might still be posing a problem.

Dak was ruled out for four-six weeks after injury and experts are opining that he might be back for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. For now, the Dallas-based franchise would be happy with the way things have transpired in the last three games and would fancy their chance to defeat the last season’s champions in their upcoming clash.

Also Read: Rihanna, who once refused to perform at Super Bowl to avoid being a ‘Sellout’ & ‘Enabler,’ has been confirmed for 2023 Halftime Show