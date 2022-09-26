“Is Tom Brady getting a divorce?”: Gisele Bundchen’s absence from Tampa Bay’s home game sparks separation rumors

NFL legend Tom Brady’s children were present at Tampa Bay’s first home game while his wife Gisele was not.

Tom Brady’s children were in the stands on Sunday to cheer and support him when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.

However, his wife Gisele Bündchen was notably missing from the crowd. The 45-year-old quarterback entered the field with thunderous cheers and made sure to make a stop on the sidelines for some love and hugs from his kids.

In fact, all three of Tom Brady’s biggest supporters, his children, hugged him before he entered the stadium. Although fans absolutely loved to see the family together, Gisele’s absence ended up adding more fuel to the speculations of a possible rift between the supermodel and the NFL legend.

Brady’s children apparently went to the Florida Gulf Coast game with Brady’s mother and sister. Reportedly, “Gisele is still committed to her children while still focusing on personal projects.”

Tom Brady & his kids before the game

❤️ #GoBucs

pic.twitter.com/M88XK5tkHM — TB12  (@TomBradyEgo) September 25, 2022

Tom and Gisele’s troubled married life

It appears as if there still are some dark clouds over Brady and Gisele’s marriage. Apparently, Tom’s wife expressed her disapproval with his decision to return from retirement. She added that Tom should now devote more time to her and his family.

Tom acknowledged that Gisele had sacrificed her career to raise his children. In fact, when he retired, Brady stated that he wants to dedicate more time to his family. However, he decided to return to the league within weeks and things fell apart.

In fact, after returning from the 11-day break from practice, Tom had claimed, “there is a lot going on, so you just have to do your best to navigate life. It’s a constant process, as you may know.” That was the point from where the rumors of rift in his marriage life really took off.

According to reports, Gisele is badly hurt and was once even spotted sobbing while talking to someone on the phone when she was in New York.

Without a doubt, Brady and Bundchen are among the most influential couples in the world. They have been together for a long time and fans are wishing that all conflicts between them are resolved before anything drastic happens.

