Where Does Justin Fields End Up? Dan Orlovsky & Louis Riddick Predict Possible Landing Spots for Talented QB

The future of Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears is quite uncertain as NFL free agency inches closer. The former Buckeyes star is in his fourth year and still under contract with the Bears, however, the changing landscape adds to the ambiguity. General Manager Ryan Poles faces tough decisions amid speculations about the franchise picking up a quarterback with their first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Advertisement

ESPN analysts Dan Orlovsky and Louis Reddick recently discussed where Justin Fields could end up if the Monsters of the Midway did decide to give him the boot. Orlovsky, at first, recommended the Raiders as a potential choice even after they acquired Gardner Minshew. He also sensed Minnesota likely wouldn’t pursue Justin due to his belief that a trade within the division is unlikely to happen. So, if both of these options were to prove unsuccessful, the sportscaster suggests that Fields might find himself warming the bench for a while — probably with a franchise like the Browns.

“Maybe it is the Mac Jones route, where Cleveland Browns get reinforcements behind Deshaun Watson or maybe like the New York Giants or Jets behind their starting quarterback for very cheap value and don’t pick up the fifth-year option just yet,” Dan stated.

Advertisement

On the other hand, analyst Louis Riddick was intrigued by the developing Justin Fields trade situation, as most of the positions around the league are filled. He mentioned that Justin might consider New England and Minnesota, although the Vikings may be seeking a different type of starting quarterback. Riddick also believes that signing Gardner Minshew would remove the Raiders from contention.

Nonetheless, most football fans online believe that Justin ought to remain in Chicago. Take a look:

While the majority of fans feel that Justin should stay with the Bears, one, for instance, asked Dan Orlovsky why the Denver Broncos are not exploring the possibility of signing Justin Fields. While another recommended that Fields would join the Vikings in an uncommon trade within the division.

Advertisement

NFL Draft Analyst Predicts Justin Fields Will Become A Back-up Quarterback

The Bears’ trade market for Justin Fields was expected to be affected by the Falcons’ addition of Kirk Cousins. The market that once showed great potential now appears to have gotten smaller. Minnesota is still in the picture for a starting shot caller and there aren’t many positions available to start with, yet NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah views the Vikings as an improbable candidate for trades.

Jeremiah believes that nurturing an emerging talent like Fields in the same division would not be advantageous for the Bears’ management. They would eventually end up fighting for the NFC North titles once Justin gets into his mojo. According to NBC Sports, Jeremiah said,

“If you’re the Ravens or you’re the Eagles and you’ve got athletic quarterbacks that you might not be able to run out there for 17 games, man, if the price goes down that’s a heck of an insurance policy to have.”

He also detailed why the Raiders may have difficulty acquiring Justin Fields. It’s due to the arrival of their new OC, who is a former Bears OC. Other teams left in the mix are the Commanders and the Patriots, however, they have top draft picks to secure their starting quarterback.

Due to the Bears likely selecting a new quarterback in the draft, a trade concerning Fields is becoming more likely. Moreover, Fields could see himself being demoted to a backup quarterback position as the starting QB market starts to shrink. He was a potential option for the Falcons, but the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins signed a four-year deal very recently.