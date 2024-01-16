Which NBA Star Did Stefon Diggs’ Girlfriend Tae Heckard Date Before Starting Her Relationship With the Bills WR?

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs, one of the league’s finest finds unwavering support in his girlfriend Tae Heckard. Celebrating almost five years together, the couple chose to keep their love away from the public eye. Despite an age gap and the complexities of parenting from previous relationships, their bond not only survives but is flourishing.

Before being with Stefon Diggs, Tae Heckard was engaged to NBA player Brandon Jennings, who had a nine-season career. They started dating in March 2014, and surprisingly, just a month into their relationship, Jennings proposed. They got engaged in April 2014.

After being together for over a year, Tae Heckard and Brandon Jennings went their separate ways in August 2016. They have a son named Brandon Duece, born three months after their breakup, who is now 8 years old. Even though their romantic relationship is over, they continue to co-parent their son.

Similarly, Stefon Diggs has a daughter from a previous relationship. Before being with Tae Heckard, Diggs was deeply involved with his ex-girlfriend Tyler Marie, a talented singer, songwriter, and music producer in hip-hop and R&B. Together they welcomed their daughter, Nova, in 2016.

However, they separated shortly after their daughter’s birth, who is now seven years old. While there were reports of them rekindling their relationship, they ultimately chose to part ways. Despite this, their dedication to their daughter remains strong. Nova is frequently spotted alongside her mother, cheering for her father from the stands during NFL games and fans are always delighted to see her.

What Does Tae Heckard Do for a Living?

Tae Heckard was born on 14 April 1978 to a Korean mother and an African-American father in Seol, South Korea. However, when she was five years old, she moved to the United States. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University, she began her career in modeling, appearing in Juice and Dallas Peeps magazines. Soon, she became a favorite for starring in numerous music videos, collaborating with artists like Ne-Yo, 50 Cent, Kanye West, and Busta Rhymes.

Tae Heckard discovered her passion for acting during college, where she joined the drama club, eventually landing her first acting role in 2006. Known for her roles as Jasmine in BET’s The Game and Peaches in #BlackAF, she’s also been featured in movies like ATL, Getting Even, and Back Then.

With a substantial fan base, she boasts 943K followers on Instagram. Her primary sources of income are modeling and acting, contributing to her impressive net worth of around $4 million.