Which NFL team does LeBron James support?

Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James on the sidelines before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

NBA legend LeBron James, who used to be a massive Cowboys fan, has now completely shifted his attention towards Cleveland Browns.

LeBron James is one of the biggest basketball stars to ever grace the game. The 6 feet 9 inches tall small forward started his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2003 and is still active in the league. In his almost two-decade long career, James has earned a plethora of awards and rewards.

The 4 time NBA champion has also been named the league MVP as well as Finals MVP on 4 occasions. As it turns out, along with basketball, LeBron excelled at football as well in his early days.

LeBron played wide receiver for the St. Mary’s Football Team and because of his impressive performances, James was actually recruited by several Division I programs.

Also Read: Chase Claypool trade rumors : Should the Packers shell out for a new target for Aaron Rodgers?

LeBron James Doesn’t Support The Cowboys Anymore

Unfortunately, James sustained a wrist injury while playing basketball due to which he couldn’t play football in his senior year. Several experts have opined that if James had decided to make a career in football, he would have surely made his way into the NFL.

Nevertheless, LeBron’s love for football remained intact and he has been seen several times in high-octane clashes cheering for his favorite NFL team. Although he has said on several occasions that he is a massive fan of the Cleveland Browns, LeBron is famously known for following the Dallas Cowboys as well.

LeBron James on why he’s not @dallascowboys fan anymore: “Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a things that were going on when guys were kneeling… [The] organization were like if do that around here you won’t play for this franchise again.”#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gYusCcs8KY — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) October 27, 2022

However, recently, James made it absolutely clear that he is not a Cowboys fan anymore. When asked if he still supports the Cowboys, James said, “Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man.”

He claimed that when a lot of footballers were taking a knee to protest peacefully, the Cowboys front office made it clear that if their players do it, they won’t be able to play for the franchise anymore which he thought was against the freedom of speech.

LeBron stated that although he doesn’t support the team anymore, he is still on great terms with a lot of talented athletes who play for the Cowboys. The NBA Legend went on to claim that now he is supporting the Cleveland Browns with all his might.

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady Should Stop Embarrassing Themselves”: NFL Twitter Suggests That It Is Time For The Veteran Quarterbacks To Retire