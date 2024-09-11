While Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola Gains NIL Valuation Boost, Shedeur Sanders Faces Major Loss

In Saturday’s Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Colorado Buffaloes clash, QBs Shedeur Sanders and Dylan Raiola had contrasting on-field performances. As a direct consequence of the game, their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) values were also impacted.

Nebraska’s freshman QB’s stellar second game included him completing 23 of 30 passes for 185 yards and a TD without any interceptions. Other moves like a crucial third-down run and a deep 36-yard pass also made news. Following the game, a $3,700 increase in his NIL value was registered.

On the other hand, Sanders struggled as Colorado lost to Nebraska 28-10. Although he threw for 244 yards and a TD, an interception that was returned for a TD proved to be costly along with issues in the offensive line.

While Raiola’s NIL value saw only a tiny bit of an upward move, Shedeur suffered a whopping $380,000 drop in his NIL value.

In spite of the latest drop, the CU QB still ranks number one in the top 20 list, as published by One3 NIL 100, which ranks top athletes based on NIL Valuation.

Shedeur, who signed a $4 million deal with Nike in August and has other deals with Gatorade, Google, Urban Outfitters, and EA Sports–enjoys a valuation of $5.1 million. It is a figure largely influenced by his 2.6 million social media followers on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram–something which decides the marketability, alongside his starting QB role at Buffs.

UPDATED: On3 NIL Valuations heading into Week 2 of College Football 1. Shedeur Sanders – $5.4M

2. Arch Manning – $3.1M

3. Travis Hunter – $2.7M https://t.co/N4f1Rvemiy pic.twitter.com/8zv8lFiVfM — On3 (@On3sports) September 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Raiola is at the 16th spot with a $1.3 million valuation. The top recruit’s value is slowly rising after his debut with Nebraska this season.

Interestingly, one more factor can contribute to his stock value surpassing Shedeur–his comparisons to NFL star Patrick Mahomes in terms of looks and talent.

Fans and scouts alike will be keeping a close eye on these top-tier QBs in college football. While Shedeur is already projected to be a top pick in the 2025 draft, Raiola is already making waves as a freshman. Whether Raiola overtakes Shedeur in NIL value remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he is about to become a very valuable college QB.