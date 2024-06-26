“Who Ate the Back of His Suit?”: Stand-Up Comedian Jokes About Joe Burrow’s Fashion Show in Paris

Joe Burrow turned heads at the Vogue World fashion show in Paris with his bold fashion choice. The Bengals QB sported an all-black ensemble featuring a cutout on the back of his suit, lined with white frills. This daring look sparked mixed reactions from fans and NFL enthusiasts, including stand-up comedian Jay Pharoah.

During his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Pharoah didn’t mince words about Burrow’s outfit.

“What happened to his back? Who ate the back of his suit? I wanna know you got so hungry. Does he have a moth problem? What’s going on?” Pharoah quipped. When Rich chimed in, “I think it’s called fashion,” Jay shot back, “No! It’s called ‘You Shouldn’t Wear That.'”

Although Pharoah acknowledged the Cincinnati Bengals QB’s prowess on the field but couldn’t wrap his head around the QB’s runway look. He urged the production team to replay the clip of Burrow’s catwalk moment, using it as fodder for more jokes. “That’s one of the worst suits I’ve ever seen,” he declared, adding, “that is a heart on the back of his back.”

The comedian was on a roll, slipping into various celebrity impressions to land even more jabs at Burrow’s outfit. It seemed Pharoah had found an endless well of material in the QB’s fashion-forward risk.

Jay Pharoah Hilariously Roasts Joe Burrow’s Outfit

Jay Pharoah wasn’t ready to let go of Joe Burrow’s Vogue fashion show outfit just yet. He asked for the clip to be played on repeat, using each viewing as a springboard for new celebrity impressions and fresh jabs at the QB’s bold fashion choice.

Slipping into his Barack Obama voice, Pharoah added:

“I’ll tell you this. That is one of the worst decisions Joe has made in his life. I mean, I like Joe, good old Joe. We all love Joe. He’s a good representation. We like this Joe maybe a little better than the one we all gotta see every day. You know, Joe Biden is old. Forget Joe Burrow, I’m talking about a different JB.”

Then as Rich Eisen and the crew behind the camera struggled to contain their laughter, Pharoah switched to his Kevin Hart impression:

“First of all, that suit, throw it away, trash time all damn day. Tell you why? You should have never walked out in that. You should be ashamed of yourself that you’re in Paris with all these beautiful Parisians and you got half a suit on. He probably paid double the amount of money for half the amount of fabric.”

The comedian and Rich Eisen then riffed on how times have changed, speculating that Burrow’s suit likely cost more than a regular one. Throughout the segment, Eisen and his crew were in stitches, unable to keep a straight face as Pharoah’s impressions and witty observations kept coming.