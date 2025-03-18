When Michelle Obama Gave Stephen Curry the Perfect Ammunition to Use Against Her Husband Barack Obama

Feb 4, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (M) laughs with teammates as President Barack Obama speaks during a ceremony honoring the 2015 NBA Champion Warriors in the East Room at the White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As much as professional sports is a game of integrity and professionalism, it’s also a game of talking trash. Larry Bird used to psych players out with his mind games and potty mouth. Michael Jordan evolved trash-talking as only the GOAT could. But one of the biggest personalities with the gift for gab? Former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Steph Curry once had a story about receiving some lip from Obama. The Warriors superstar detailed his war of words with POTUS during a 2016 interview on the Ellen Degeneres Show. The other guest that day? Michelle Obama. Michelle brought up how Curry liked to play golf with Barack around that time — and forced Curry to reveal his golf handicap to the audience, which was a 2 over par.

Curry joked that Barack, who was president at the time, would poke fun at him anytime he drove a shot into the woods. While he wanted to jab back, he admitted to not wanting to be taken out by Secret Service, a joke that the audience laughed at. However, Michelle demanded he give Barack some of his own medicine, and even gave him a suggestion for how to really slam POTUS.

“Talk about his ears,” the First Lady stated. “As your putting say ‘the shadow from your ears is really messing up my putt.” Ellen then commented how that type of chatter was mean. “That’s what trash-talking is,” Michelle quipped back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

Despite President Obama giving him the business, Curry clarified that he really enjoyed the President’s company. The two would link up again in 2024 for the Paris Olympics, which was documented in the hit Netflix series Court of Gold. While not as exciting as Obama’s interaction with Anthony Edwards, it was probably good for Curry to see his old golf buddy.

Curry once named his ideal four-man golf team

Steph Curry has made golf a part of his public image. His golfing career peaked in the summer of 2023 when he won the American Century Championship, cementing just how brilliant he is on the green.

With the expertise he’s gained on the golf course, it’s easy for him to list out who he believes would be the ideal four-man team to hit the courses with. When asked this question, he gave two fairly obviously answers alongside himself: his father, Dell, and brother, Seth.

The final man to round out his four-man? President Barack Obama. Seems as though Curry took quite a liking to the 44th President’s roasting tendencies as he must’ve backed it all up as well.

It’s interesting to see that he didn’t pick other avid NBA superstar golfers like Michael Jordan or Charles Barkley. Then again, this is an incredibly personal list for the four-time champion and so there have to be reasons beyond the surface for why he chose who he did.