“Who fears Green Bay? Not in Tampa Bay. I know better than that.”: Warren Sapp predicts an early exit for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are primed to make a serious Super Bowl run. But Bucs HOFer Warren Sapp doesn’t but the hype.

Reigning MVP Rodgers had a pretty remarkable season as well. The Packers ended the season with the best record in the NFC at 13-4 and got the extra Bye week heading into the playoffs. Rodgers himself essentially had only 2 losses and the offence seems to be clicking in all areas ahead of their divisional-round matchup against the 49ers.

It’s time for the playoffs. Narrated by @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/HYJvP45rcB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2022

But the NFC is no joke. The 49ers upset the 12-5 Cowboys. The Los Angeles Rams crushed the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the wild card round. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s are solid as always, and also have a history of beating the Packers like they did in last seasons NFC Championship game.

Warren Sapp doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will make the Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Bucs Hall of Famer Warren Sapp was a recent guest on the Rich Eisen Show and spoke about the NFC playoff picture.

“You’re telling me that Green Bay is just vibing,” said Sapp. “If you leave 17 [Davante Adams] in motion across the middle of the field wide open, you deserve to be beat. Baker Mayfield goes up in there and throws four interceptions. Mayfield had them on the ropes.”

Sapp referenced the Week 16 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

“You telling me that Brady, Stafford, or any of these other NFC teams can’t go up there and get them?” Sapp asked. “Come on, dog. Green Bay is not that. We watched them take the ball out of Aaron Rodgers’ hands because they had an analytics guy who’s never won anything.”

“Let’s line this thing up and see what happens,” said Sapp. “Who fears Green Bay? Not in Tampa Bay. I know better than that.”

