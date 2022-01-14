“It’s the dumbest f**** thing ever”: Aaron Rodgers blasts Boomer Esiason’s for horrid prank about Super Bowl Boycott

A strange rumour about Aaron Rodgers boycotting the Super Bowl escalated into a huge media story. And Rodgers was having none of it.

On his WFAN morning show, Boomer and Gio, Esiason said, according to a source close to the player, that “Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl if the Packers make it that far” due to the COVID-19 protocols.

“He’s told Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he’s got to make it first, but Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send Commissioner Roger Goodell in a frenzy, navigating the situation.”

Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ycIyJzqKN — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 7, 2022

And Aaron Rodgers was quick to destroy all rumours.

Aaron Rodgers’ said this is the dumbest s*** he has ever heard.

On his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers slammed all rumours with his utter disbelief of the rumour.

“I’ve given a lot less f**** the last couple years. But one thing I do give a major f*** about is narratives about me. Especially ones that are so ridiculously off base. … And I know he used ‘direct circle’ instead of ‘inner circle,’ and maybe there’s a delineation between the two. No one in my ‘inner circle’ is talking to the media. No one that I trust and care about and have conversations with is talking to any media member.”

“I like to have a good sense of humor and joke around and stuff. That topic that was brought up is so ridiculously stupid. It’s even past the point you’d even joke about that. Like, do I have an issue with some of the protocols? Of course. But I would never even joke about this. It’s the dumbest f****** thing. It’s so dumb I wouldn’t even joke about it. That’s how dumb it is. … It’s the dumbest s*** I’ve ever heard.”

“I’ve giving a lot less fucks the last couple years but 1 thing I do give a major fuck about is ridiculous narratives about me. I’m gonna boycott the Super Bowl.. that’s the dumbest shit I’ve heard” @AaronRodgers12 on the rumors about him sitting out the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/n8RA1iG09N — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022

Four hours after Boomer Esiason and Gregg Gianotti signed off, Gianotti debunked his own rumour.

“This is the thing that has been left out of this story that I think everybody’s missing,” the morning host said. “It’s that the Funhouse account edited that to make it sound like we were taking it seriously.”

Also Read: “Olivia Munn thinking ‘dodged a bullet there’ about Aaron Rodgers”: Packers QB’s ex shares pictures of her baby with comedian John Mulaney leading to hilarious takes by NFL fans