Who Has the Fastest 40 Yard Dash Timing in NFL Combine History?

The NFL draft process has returned, kicking off with the Combine where 319 of the best college prospects have been invited to showcase their talent and athletic prowess. One of the most thrilling drills at the Combine is the famed 40-yard dash, which introduces football fans to some of the fastest athletes in college football.

Advertisement

Every year, players strive to break records and surpass previous 40-yard dash times to improve their draft stock. This year’s Combine was no exception, and at the top of that, we witnessed history as Texas receiver Xavier Worthy set a new record for the 40-yard dash, clocking in at an official 4.21 seconds. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Justin Ross in 2017, who completed the drill one millisecond slower than Worthy at 4.22.

Advertisement

It’s also worth mentioning that Clemson CB Nate Wiggins also showcased remarkable speed, coming close with a 4.3-second completion of the 40-yard dash. Historically speaking, many rushers, receivers, and corners have posted some of the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history, reflecting the importance of speed in these positions.

Before Worthy and Ross, former East Carolina RB Chris Johnson held the record with a remarkable 4.24-second completion. Kent State rusher Dri Archer and Hampton wideout Jerome Mathis both completed the drill in 4.26 seconds. Marquise Goodwin, a receiver from Texas, and Houston CB Stanford Routt achieved impressive times of 4.27 seconds in their respective Combines.

Middle Tennessee wideout Tyrone Calico also clocked in at 4.27 seconds. In 2017, CB Jalen Myrick from Minnesota, WR JJ Nelson from UAB in 2015, and Clemson receiver Jacoby Ford all ran their 40 yards in 4.28 seconds. The Combine continues to be a platform where aspiring NFL players showcase their speed and athleticism, leaving a lasting mark on the league’s history, as per NFL.com.

While the positions that require speed and athleticism have dominated the 40-yard dash, there have been few instances when a QB ran somewhat similar to a rusher or receiver.

Which Quarterback Has the Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time?

While quarterbacks are now accustomed to rushing out of the pocket, traditional signal-callers historically did not have to run much. They were also the ones who recorded some of the slowest times in the 40-yard dash. While the success of a quarterback is not solely dependent on how fast they can run, many dual-threat quarterbacks have given the NFL world a glimpse of their speed.

Advertisement

One of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks and the all-time rushing leader for the position, Michael Vick, clocked an impressive 4.33 seconds during his Combine in 2001. Reggie McNeal, a former Texas A&M quarterback, faced draft uncertainty due to his playing style. However, his 4.35-second 40-yard dash helped him get drafted by the Bengals as a wide receiver in the 6th round of the 2006 draft.

Before his career was cut short, Robert Griffin III was a highly valued dual-threat signal-caller, picked 2nd in the 2012 draft by the Redskins, thanks in part to his exceptional Combine performance, where he ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.41 seconds. Moreover, despite a season-ending injury, Anthony Richardson showcased his potential in the rookie Combine, finishing his 40-yard dash in a swift 4.43 seconds, as per USA Today. Last but not least, Justin Fields, the standout dual-threat QB for the Chicago Bears, recorded a 4.45-second in the 40-yard dash.

All in all, it may not be long before someone breaks Vick’s record, given the evolving nature of the game, with more quarterbacks willing and able to run out of the pocket. Quarterbacks are becoming more athletic, not solely relying on their throwing ability.

However, it’s essential to note that speed alone doesn’t determine a player’s success in the NFL. It cannot gauge a receiver’s ability to run routes and create separation, or a cornerback’s reliance on positional sense and game reading, which often outweigh sheer speed. Speed without skill is ultimately useless. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!