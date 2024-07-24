Chris Johnson Candidly Reveals How Many GMs Were Fired After His 40-Yard Dash Heroics

Tennessee Titans running back, Chris Johnson, at the red carpet event during the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame 2024 induction class at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Back in 2008, Chris Johnson turned the NFL Combine into his personal track meet, clocking an insane 4.24 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This speed demon run earned him the nickname “CJ2K.” However, what it also did was leave a trail of awestruck scouts and, as it turns out, quite a few unemployed general managers.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Kay Adams on ‘Up and Adams,’ the former Tennessee Titans star was asked just how many GMs might have lost their jobs after betting big on prospects with blazing speed but lacking in other skills. And Johnson’s response was as quick as his feet. “Probably a whole lot,” he said, grinning.

Johnson pointed out that many guys with top 10 40-yard dash times were drafted high, especially after his showcase during the 2008 NFL Combine, however, those prospects didn’t exactly set the NFL on fire.

“Yes, a very fast guy is a great tool to have, but you got to make sure that his tape lines up with his speed. He’s got to be a football player first, and then speed comes second.”

For Johnson, it’s not just about being fast; it’s about being a solid football player too. Therefore, when it comes to advising Gen Z rookies, Johnson stressed that while speed is an incredible asset, it shouldn’t be the only thing in their arsenal. He’s all about making sure your skills on the field match the stopwatch.

The advice means a lot from Johnson who became the rising star of Tennessee Titans with his 1,228 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. And even years after his exit from the NFL, he still knows what goes on inside his former home.

Chris Johnson Discusses The Exit of Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to part ways with Derrick Henry sent ripples through the NFL, as it spelled a breakup after eight long years. No wonder, it left fans scratching their heads and wondering why they’d let go of such a powerhouse running back.

But according to Chris Johnson who knows well of the Titans tactics — it all boils down to business and the changing tides of offensive strategy. When asked about Henry’s departure, Johnson laid it out straight, saying, “I just think it’s a business move.”

He explained that the Titans were shifting gears from a run-heavy approach to that of a more pass-oriented offense. For Johnson, the move is a win-win situation for both Henry and his former NFL home.

He pointed out that Henry’s bruising running style didn’t quite fit the Titans’ new direction. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens, where Henry ended up, seemed like a match made in football heaven with a dual threat like Lamar Jackson at the helm.

The Titans, on the other hand, are planning on an air attack approach, loading up on playmakers at wide receiver and banking on their quarterback’s ability to “throw the ball all over the field.”

In the end, Johnson’s take on speed as well as transition is a reminder that the NFL is as much about strategy and fit as it is about skills and power. One wouldn’t want to witness the same old monotonous games each year over and over again, would they?