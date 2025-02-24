Details of Every NFL Combine Drill and Its Records

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (WO40) ran an official time of 4.21 seconds to set a combine record during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL Scouting Combine tests every metric of a star prospect. It evaluates college players not just on their physical abilities but on their mental traits as well. The event consists of drills like the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, and more. But what are the records for each drill? And who holds them? Well, you’ve come to the right place—we have it all listed below.

The Combine doesn’t just consist of drills. There are also team interviews where coaches get to sit down with each player. Medical tests are also super important, as any last-minute concerns that pop up could sway a team’s decision.

But at the end of the day, everyone is there for the drills. Specifically, the 40-yard dash has always been a huge talking point for fans and analysts. After all, what’s better than seeing how fast someone can run?

40-Yard Dash

The 40-yard dash is pretty straightforward. A player lines up and sprints as fast as they can through 40 yards when signaled. It’s supposed to showcase a player’s speed and quickness.

When it comes to the 40, we’ve seen the record broken twice in the last seven years. First, John Ross ran a 4.22 in 2017, breaking Chris Johnson’s 4.24 record from 2008. Ross ended up being the talk of the town after the Combine and was drafted with the ninth overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

And what a bust he turned out to be. He played in just 38 games over six seasons, never surpassing 1,000 career receiving yards. Ross struggled with understanding an NFL offense and handling the little things, and he never produced enough to make up for it.

Flash forward to 2024, and a new 40-yard dash record was set by Xavier Worthy. He recorded a blazing 4.21 time and shocked everyone in the process. That’s covering 9.5 yards per second. It was an impressive display that ended up making him a first-round draft choice at #28 by the Chiefs. In the Super Bowl, Worthy stood out with 8 catches for 157 yards and 2 TDs.

Broad Jump

The broad jump measures how far a player can leap from a standstill. Players typically start with their feet shoulder-width apart and hands at their sides. They then squat down and explode forward, jumping as far as possible. This drill is used to evaluate explosiveness and lower-body power.

The current record-holder for the broad jump at the Combine is Byron Jones, a former cornerback out of Connecticut. He registered a jump of 147 inches, or 12 feet 3 inches. He obliterated the previous record by 8 inches. Jones played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys and Dolphins before retiring in 2021. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018.

Vertical Jump

The vertical jump is supposed to test how high a player can jump. In the NFL Combine, it’s done from a standstill. But in the NBA Combine, they allow players to get a running start. It’s also known as a player’s “vert”.

Gerald Sensabaugh has held the record for the highest vert since 2005. He recorded a 46-inch jump, breaking the record by half an inch. Although, Jones almost set the record here too in 2015, coming within an inch of Sensabaugh. The record didn’t do much for his stock, though. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round and played for eight seasons.

3-Cone Drill

The 3-cone drill is a drill where you set up three cones in an L-shape and run a pattern around it. Resembling the starts, stops, and cuts of a wideout, the drill is used to evaluate DBs and WRs. It puts their agility and fluid movement skills to the test.

Jordan Thomas broke the Combine record in 2018 running a 6.28-second drill. He broke former Oregon Ducks receiver, Jeffrey Maehl’s record of 6.42 seconds. Thomas was a cornerback out of Oklahoma and ended up being picked in the sixth round by the Texans. He played for three seasons, but now plays in the UFL.

Bench Press

If you’ve been to a gym before, you should know what a bench press is. It’s an exercise where you lay on a bench and press a bar of weights from your chest upwards. It tests pure strength and requires bigger individuals to set the record usually.

That’s why the Combine record-holder is none other than former defensive tackle, Stephen Paea, out of Oregon State. In 2011, he lifted 49 reps of 225 pounds. Paea, a 6-foot-1, 295-pound hunk of a man, was a consensus All-American in college and was taken in the second round by the Bears.

20-Yard Shuttle

The 20-yard Shuttle, or the “Shuttle Run” is a common exercise that most youth coaches punish their athletes with for misbehaving. It’s a hard workout where you run five yards, touch the ground, run back 10 yards, touch the ground, then sprint 5 yards to the finish. It’s supposed to test speed, agility, and body control.

In 2004, Dunta Robinson set a shuttle Combine record that still stands today. He ran the drill in just 3.75 seconds. Robinson was a standout athlete his entire life, though. He was a three-sport athlete in high school and a state champion in football. He was taken by the Texans with the #10 pick and played in the NFL for 10 years.