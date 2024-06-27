mobile app bar

“Who Let the Dallas Cowboys Play?” Japan Thrashing USA Football Team 41-20 Leads to an Absolute Meltdown on X

Yagya Bhargava
Published

USA Football vs Japan. Final Result: 41-20. Picture taken from: IFAF YouTube

American football fans across the country were left stunned when USA Football’s U-20 national team got crushed 41-20 by Japan in the IFAF World Championships. Though many fans didn’t even know the USA had a team going in this tournament! A tweet from the official U.S. National Football Team account sparked a wave of reactions, with everyone reeling in after the shocking loss.

NFL fans wasted no time piling on, unleashing a barrage of roasts aimed at the U20 athletes who stumbled in a sport that’s as American as apple pie. Some couldn’t resist taking shots at the Dallas Cowboys, adding: “Who let the Dallas Cowboys play against Japan?” and “USA must have fielded a team full of future Dallas Cowboys.

Others took a more dramatic approach, with one fan declaring it “One of the most embarrassing moments in the history of this country,” while another suggested, “Take everyone’s citizenship for this, like my god.” A more level-headed fan theorized that college football’s finest might have been absent, tied up with NIL deals or held back by cautious colleges wary of injuries.

The jokes kept coming: “Did Japan play with Godzilla or something?” and “Losing in football to Japan is crazy.” Even Dak Prescott caught some friendly fire with the jab, “Was Dak the starting QB?”

For many USA Football fans, the loss was simply inexcusable. The prevailing sentiment was that with the level at which football is played in the U.S., even decent high school teams should outmatch any international squad. One passionate fan even called for high schoolers to step up and join the team to prevent future embarrassment. Moreover, one thing’s clear: in a nation where football reigns supreme, this loss to Japan has left fans questioning everything they thought they knew about American dominance in the sport.

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava is a Senior Writer at The Sports Rush and has been following the NFL over an year.

