Who Was Aaron Rodgers’ Grandfather, Who Fought in World War II and Became a Prisoner of War for Nine Months?

The New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is a vocal patriot who never shies from standing up for his rights. More so, he often expresses his desire to see America prosper as a global leader in the years to come. However, as it turns out, this patriotism runs in his family, as his grandfather, Edward Rodgers, not only fought in World War II but also became a prisoner of war for nine months.

But who is Edward Rodgers? A few years back in 2019, the Jets’ QB wrote an article for The Players Tribune explaining his passion for working with veterans. He expressed his gratitude to people in the armed forces, much as his grandfather did when he served in the Air Force during World War II.

Unfortunately, however, the last time he met his grandfather was about 28 years ago, in 1996, when Rodgers was just 13 years old. It was the same year Edward passed away. Rodgers and his grandfather didn’t have much time together, but the NFL star feels proud knowing about his grandpa’s sacrifices for their country.

“I never really got a chance to spend time with him on an intellectual level, when I would have been able to understand the gravity of the stories he told or the sacrifices he and others had made while they served,” Rodgers said.

Even though Rodgers and his grandpa couldn’t connect on an intellectual level, the four-time MVP is certain that his grandpa considered serving the nation as his greatest achievement. His entire family takes great pride in Edward’s service, and this is one reason why Aaron has always supported veterans in any way he can.

Aaron Rodgers Honors His Grandfather’s Heroic Legacy

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Aaron Rodgers couldn’t help but bring up his grandfather’s heroism when he served in the Air Force. He was dispatched to fight in the bloodiest battle in history, but bad luck struck when his plane was shot down and he was taken as a prisoner of war for nine months.

“My grandpa fought in the second world war. He was a prisoner of war and believed in freedom and fought for it and lost many friends in the Air Force who were at the Pearl Harbor,” Rodgers said during the interview.

Moreover, Edward almost lost his life once, while he was on a mission to liberate the French and Polish people in Europe. He did, however, return home safely, but Rodgers revealed that many of his grandfather’s friends were killed during the Pearl Harbor attack, which was one of the deadliest attacks in American history.

Aaron Rodgers carries on his grandfather’s legacy by reminding people not to overlook the sacrifices made by their predecessors, as he notices a decline in patriotism. He stresses the need for people to be more patriotic and be ready to serve their country, even in times of peace.