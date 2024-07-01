mobile app bar

“Who’s To Say That Those Weren’t Planted?”: David Bakhtiari Talks About Dinosaur Fossils While Giving a Peek At Aaron Rodgers’ Personality

Anushree Gupta
Published

“You Are a Total P*ssy If You Don’t Do a Roast Live”: Aaron Rodgers’ Best Buddy Wants Him To Follow Tom Brady’s Suit

Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari, Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Aaron Rodgers has managed to bombard the internet countless times with his controversial statements, causing unrest among many who are bothered by his claims. But David Bakhtiari, one of Rodgers’ best friends and former teammate at Green Bay is certainly not among those. For Bakh, this buzz created by Rodgers comes with a trait that many lack- the ability to question things.

During an appearance on ‘The Joey Show’ comedian Joey Avery asked Bakhtiari about Aaron Rodgers’ personality. David Bakhtiari, while giving a peek into the quarterback’s personality, couldn’t hold his appreciation for Rodgers’ inquisitive nature.

He claimed that he resonates with Rodgers’ approach to questioning conventional beliefs as someone who acknowledges the unknown. The Packers’ offensive tackle mentioned that he believes in the existence of dinosaurs due to the fossil evidence. However, he acknowledges that there still exists a possibility that the fossils were planted.

“I find it hard to believe that dinosaurs aren’t real because of the fossils, but on the same note, who’s to say that those weren’t planted?” he said.

Furthermore, he elaborated on the importance of questioning things like Aaron Rodgers, stating,

“It’s such a fascinating topic because not questioning things is to basically shut off your mind. It’s to be an inactive participant in understanding the world.”

It is safe to say, that David Bakhtiari sets a shining example as a friend who supports Aaron Rodgers’ controversial viewpoints. Despite now being on opposite teams, Bakhtiari finds the silver lining in Rodgers’ controversial statements and appreciates the quarterback’s inquisitive nature, unlike many who are quick to criticize.

David Bakhtiari Sides with Aaron Rodgers, Comparing His Curiosity with Others

David Bakhtiari has a deep respect for Rodgers’ curiosity and willingness to question the world around him.

“I respect the f**k out of the fact that he’s going to always question everything,” Bakhtiari remarked. “He’s even said, ‘question everything, like why not?’ And I think you look at some of the biggest high-power people in the world, like Elon Musk, who always says, ‘question everything. Don’t believe what your textbooks taught you or what history said.'”

It is obvious that David Bakhtiari appreciates that Rodgers is not afraid to challenge the status quo.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has had his fair share of controversies over the years. From a public feud with Jimmy Kimmel recently to being accused of pushing various conspiracy theories related to the Sandy Hook school shooting, and numerous others, Rodgers has his name written all over the bold statements that often stir public debate.

Despite the turmoil, Rodgers has managed to maintain worthwhile relationships, one like David Bakhtiari. He has earned respect from many for his out-of-the-box viewpoints.

