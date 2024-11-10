Texas Tech Denied Patrick Mahomes a Chance to Team Up With a 2x All-Pro Left Tackle

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in quite the pickle. Left tackle Wanya Morris was injured this Sunday in the second quarter of the game against the Broncos. Several reports suggest it’s a serious injury, and it may take a while for Wanya to make a comeback. Now, Mahomes is left with a weakened O-line, which could compromise his protection in the upcoming weeks.

However, it turns out that Mahomes was very close to getting a standout LT for his protection ahead of the Broncos game, if not for his alma mater’s loss against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Former Packers star David Bakhtiari, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, had a proposition for the Chiefs quarterback ahead of the Texas Tech vs. Buffaloes matchup. Given that Bakhtiari played in Boulder in college, he tweeted that if Mahomes’ alma mater won this week’s matchup, he would play for Kansas City. Of course, as a left tackle.

Hey @PatrickMahomes, if your @TexasTechFB beat my @CUBuffsFootball, I’ll come play left tackle for you. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 10, 2024

Bakhtiari has 10 years of experience under his belt, which isn’t something easily come by in the NFL. So, his addition to the Chiefs’ squad would be intriguing if it were to happen — but it won’t. The Buffaloes went on to beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. And that too, on the road, with 60,000 people in attendance.

The Red Raiders even tried to distract their opponents by raining tortillas down on them, but the Deion Sanders-led CU team came out on top with a final score of 41-27. So, what can the Chiefs do now?

Is Kingsley Suamataia the answer for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Chiefs have been struggling with injury woes for the better part of this season. Their wide receiver room is in shambles, and now, the O-line is weak with Wanya sidelined with an injury. The team has already declared that the left tackle is “questionable” to return.

After his right light leg injury on Sunday, rookie Kingsley Suamataia took over, who has been warming the bench for a while. He was picked in the second round in this year’s NFL draft, with the former BYU star even starting the first two games. But against the matchup with the Bengals, he was benched, only to be thrust back into action this week.

No one can say for certain if the 21-year-old rookie can fill the Wanya Morris-sized hole. The Chiefs’ first attempt clearly didn’t work. Perhaps, he will show up for the team next week when they play the Bills on the road.