Rumors Suggest a Strong Possibility for an Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari Reunion

Ever since Aaron Rodgers balled out against the Patriots, netizens have been lauding the QB for “turning back the clock.” But it seems like the Jets have taken this phrase a bit too literally, as the latest rumors suggest that David Bakhtiari is being lined up as Morgan Moses’ replacement.

During the New York Jets’ convincing 24-3 victory over the Patriots, offensive lineman Morgan Moses suffered an unfortunate knee injury, dampening the mood of the Green Gang. According to reports from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Moses is expected to miss at least a few weeks.

While first-round rookie Olu Fashanu looked solid in his 14 snaps against the Patriots, handing him the responsibility to lead this early might be above his pay grade. As a result, the Jets are actively searching for a veteran OT, and if rumors are to be believed, they are close to formalizing a deal with Rodgers’ former teammate and best friend, Bakhtiari.

Former #Packers David Bakhtiari has been mentioned as a replacement for Morgan Moses during injury.#Jets Aaron Rodgers and Bakhtiari are close friends and played together in Green Bay. #NFL #Football pic.twitter.com/oe0RC5TUFg — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 21, 2024

Considering Olu Fashanu and Morgan Moses’ presence in the Jets roster, not many expected the Rodgers-Bakhtiari partnership to be ever recreated. But with the latest injury situation, Bakhtiari seems like a viable short-term solution.

Even more encouraging news is the free agent seems to be keeping a close eye on the Jets’ games. This was evident from his post-match reaction to the Jets’ victory over the Patriots on social media.

Bakhtiari is elated with Rodgers returning to vintage form

Over the last 12 months, A-Rod has faced a lot of flak for his off-field controversies and missing playtime due to injury. After sitting on the bench for the entirety of last season, many believed the QB’s time as a starter was coming to an end.

But in typical Rodgers fashion, the Packers legend stunned his critics with a mindboggling performance against the Patriots. In a week when a majority of the QBs suffered with their accuracy and vision, the four-time MVP put on a clinic with 0 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, and 281 passing yards.

With his performance, the star quarterback reminded NFL fans why he is one of the greatest QBs that the league has ever seen. While Jets fans were happy seeing their talisman returning to form, A-Rod’s best friend, Bakhtiari, seemed even happier.

Having vocally supported Rodgers over the past year, he expressed his excitement by posting a ‘proudly clapping’ GIF.

That said, witnessing the legendary partnership of Rodgers-Bakhtiari reunited would be quite a sight for NFL fans.

As a short-term replacement, Bakhtiari can still perform based on his performances last season. Moreover, with A-Rod proving that age is just a number, the Jets’ hope for David to do the same isn’t far-fetched.