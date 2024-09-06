Why Corinthian Arena is Behind Green Bay Packers Not Wearing Green in Brazil

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) makes an adjustment at the life during the first quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The NFL has finally reached Brazil and the Eagles and the Packers are the two sides who get the privilege to play the first ever NFL game in the country. However, both sides won’t be wearing their chosen green jerseys because of the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo which will host the game.

Advertisement

Corinthian Arena, home of the Corinthians FC doesn’t allow anyone to wear the color green because of their long-standing rivalry with Palmeiras, who wear the green jerseys.

Corinthians haven’t allowed anyone including the fans, sponsors, and players wear the color green and even tried to paint the field black a few years ago. This is a huge dilemma for both the Eagles and the Packers who have worn green for more than half a century, especially Green Bay.

The Packers have worn a shade of green since the 1950s, switching from kelly green to darker hunter green before finally adopting the forest green in 1959 that they still wear to this day.

According to USA Today, the Eagles being the home team on this occasion will wear black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants, the same colors as the Corinthians. However, the Packers are switching to their white, yellow, and green jerseys, similar to the colors of Brazil’s national flag. A little green in Green Bay’s jersey is acceptable because they are the visiting team.

Both teams have to abide by the traditions deep-rooted in history and represent a great rivalry. Players caught wearing the color can be fined and the same goes for the sponsors, who are to avoid the green at all costs.

The match will take place on the 6th of September and will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Peacock are official national broadcaster for the match. However, fans in Philadelphia can tune into NBC10, while those in Green Bay can watch the game on NBC26.

Brazilian fans can catch the game on CazeTV, RedeTV, and ESPN Brazil while those outside the U.S. can watch via NFL Game Pass on DAZN. The Eagles are favorites going into the match.