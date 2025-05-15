“Probably Still Got a Scar”: Cooper DeJean Reveals GM Howie Roseman Wasn’t the Only One Hurt at the Super Bowl Parade

Philadelphia sports fans are known nationwide as some of the most rowdy and unpredictable — and they wouldn’t be offended if you told them that. They take pride in their passion for sports. Lately, they’ve been getting rewarded for it.

Their Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl since 2017 last season. Needless to say, the parade was a sight to behold. Rookie Cooper DeJean recently broke it down with veteran Reed Blankenship on their new podcast.

Of course, there was a lot of beer involved during that parade. Not only for drinking purposes, though, but for throwing purposes (and others, as you will see).

Countless fans in the crowd were tossing up beer cans they bought with their hard-earned money up to their millionaire football idols on the parade bus. That’s love right there. One even hit genius general manager Howie Roseman right in the noggin. Thankfully, he was okay.

But it turns out Roseman wasn’t the only one to sustain some injuries as the City of Brotherly Love celebrated their dominant defeat of the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

DeJean, who was lucky enough to win the Super Bowl — and return an interception for a TD in the big game — in his first year in the league, saw his luck jerk back the other way a little bit when he was betrayed by one of his own pieces of jewelry during the celebrations.

“[Cans were] flying. Hit Howie in the face. I know a lot of people who got hit in the face with cans, but I was trynna snag ’em and shotgun ’em… It was also freezing out… I was wearing a big chain around my neck, and I was running… it was a chain with a beer can on it,” DeJean said via Exciting Mics.

“I was wearing a chain with a beer can on it, and I had a beer can in my hand, and I was throwing beer at everybody, and it came up and hit me in the face,” continued the defensive back.

DeJean couldn’t just drink or throw beer on that wondrous day. He had to wear it too. It was an admirable pursuit, but one he paid for dearly in the end. Not only did the beer can on his chain (which can be seen in the featured image for this article) hit him in the face. It may just have left an indelible mark, too.

“Hit me right in the eye, probably still got a scar. I probably do. I don’t know. Maybe a little bit, maybe a little one. It’ll be with me forever.“

As a Super Bowl-winning rookie, of course, Cooper DeJean was trying to enjoy it as much as he could. Blankenship, his veteran teammate in the secondary, said that after DeJean’s little beer-chain kerfuffle, he was completely unfazed. He strolled over to Blankenship — who was holding the Lombardi Trophy at the time — and poured a beer all over him. That’s how they do it in Philly, baby.