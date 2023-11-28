Why Did Frank Reich Get Fired? How Much Will the Former Panthers Coach Earn This Season?

The Carolina Panthers yet again fired their head coach in the middle of the season. Panthers owner David Tepper fired HC Frank Reich on Monday after their team suffered a devastating 17-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Carolina is having their worst season in the team’s history as they sit at the bottom of the NFC with a 1-10 record after the Week 12 game. Frank Reich, a former quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, took on the coaching responsibility after the team failed to make the playoffs in 2022.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fox5dc/status/1729164497586110856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The former Indianapolis head coach’s efforts failed to win over Tepper due to his inability to put up a strong offense despite having Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young. Along with Reich, they also fired quarterback head coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach Duce Staley.

Frank Reich was the first starting quarterback to play for the Panthers when the team entered the league in 1995. David Tepper, impressed with his quarterbacking skills offered Reich a four-year contract in January 2023. After 11 games this season, Tepper’s team ranks poorly in offense, sitting 28th or lower in rushing, passing, scoring, and sacks allowed.

Now with six games remaining special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is named the interim head coach. Frank Reich has broken a new record of having the shortest tenure as an NFL head coach in the last 45 years. The Panthers have been struggling with a 30-63 record since David Tepper became the team’s owner. However, in a similar move to take his team to new heights Tepper also fired former panthers HC Matt Rhule last season after his team’s 1-4 start to the season.

Frank Reich’s Lucrative Post-Firing Payouts

After being fired from the Panthers, Reich is owed $36 million through 2026, which amounts to around $25,000 per day for the next three years. Simultaneously, following his termination from the Colts in December 2022, he receives $9 million annually from them until 2026, totaling another $36 million. Thus, Reich is owed a total of $72 million from both teams after being fired.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KurtBenkert/status/1729161223198195828?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following his dismissal, Reich had only respect and admiration for Tepper on a personal level. He described the NFL as a merit-based environment and understood Tepper’s professional standards. He has no hard feelings and considered his personal relationship with Tepper a “real highlight”. While talking about his future coaching plans, Reich hinted that this might be his final chapter in the NFL.