4 Years Before Getting Fined 0.25% of His Annual Tax Amount, David Tepper Had Called New Jersey Senator to Flex His Meager $120 Million Tax Bill

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is definitely not happy with how his team is taking a beatdown week after week. The Cardiac Cats currently hold one of their worst seasons since 2001, with a record of 2-14. Their recent loss against the Jaguars caused quite a ruckus after the team owner vented his frustration by throwing his drink at a Jaguars fan.

Tepper’s action did not go unnoticed by the league and he was later fined $300,000 for his “unacceptable conduct” during the Week 17 game. NFL Insider Joe Pompliano, while reporting the news on X (formerly Twitter), interestingly compared the relatively small fine amount to the Panthers owners’ yearly contributions to taxes. And it sure seems like a tall tale.

In his tweet, Pompliano mentioned that when David Tepper moved back to New Jersey from Florida in 2020, he reportedly told Democrat Senator Steve Sweeney, “You got an extra $120 million coming from me.” To give more context to the comparison, his fine is barely 0.25% of his yearly tax liability.

Tepper is the richest person in New Jersey and the third richest NFL owner, with a net worth of $18.5 billion. Therefore, a mere $300k fine appears to be a very small amount for the Carolina Panthers owner. However, he later apologized for his behavior and said that he regrets how he acted. He also accepted his punishment from the league with grace.

“I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior,” Tepper said.

The whole act by Tepper was recorded and posted by a Jaguars fan on social media. In the video, Tepper appears frustrated when Bryce Young throws an interception. Then, he proceeds to throw his drink at the Jaguars fans from his open-air suite at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium.

David Tepper’s $300k Fine Is Nothing Compared to Dan Snyder’s

The last time the biggest fine was imposed on an owner was in July 2023, and it involved Commanders’ former owner Dan Snyder. Snyder was fined a staggering $60 million by the NFL after an investigation found that he had allegedly sexually harassed a team employee. Moreover, the inquiry also revealed that other executives in the team engaged in financial misconduct under Snyder’s leadership.

Mary Jo White, who once led the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was in charge of this independent investigation. As per CBS Sports, her report read,

“We spoke to Ms. Johnston several times and found her to be highly credible. Her account of the incident was also corroborated by other witnesses and evidence.”

According to Jo White and her team, the Commanders shielded around $11 million in revenue from the NFL. Additionally, the team hid more funds from things like ticket sales, parking fees, and licensing fees; however, the exact amount remains unknown.

In the NFL, fairness prevails for everyone, be it players, staff, and team owners alike. When someone messes up, the league isn’t afraid to hit them with a hefty fine. Fans expect the same accountability from rich team owners, wanting them to face the price for their actions. This fairness in the game is what draws enthusiastic support from countless fans across the globe.