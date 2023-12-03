NFL Vet Turned Sports Commentator Greg Olsen Expresses Interest in Coaching the Panthers

The owner of the Carolina Panthers (1-10), Davis Tepper, recently fired the team’s head coach, Frank Reich, on November 26, 2023. The decision was taken after the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville as the owner left the locker room with a hot head. However, the HC position is now left open, with no prospects in discussions.

Advertisement

The franchise is in search of a new permanent leader to fill the position. The Panthers have appointed Chris Tabor, the special team’s coach, as interim head coach. The offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown, will be taking on the playcalling duties, while the senior assistant, Jim Caldwell, will be assisting the team in any way possible.

Amidst the turmoil, a well-known name erupts, only to surprise the veterans and fans. Current Fox Sports analyst, Greg Olsen, has emerged as a potential suitor for the position of the team’s head coach. Interestingly, Olsen was the tight end for Carolina Panthers for nine seasons, from 2011-2019.

Advertisement

He made headlines with the ‘would be interested’ statement when asked about the opening. In his time on the ‘Rich Eisen Show’, Olsen was asked whether he’d be interested in the job.

“Who wouldn’t [be]? Obviously, this is a city that I love, this is a team that I played the bulk of my career for. I want to see them have success,” remarked Olsen.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WFMY/status/1730631855689408542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is an obvious response for someone who has long been associated with the team. Then again, the team is in splits with their current record. However, for someone who has the fortitude to uplift their spirits, Greg Olsen seems apt at the moment.

Will Greg Olsen Replace Frank Reich?

The NFL’s worst record this season along with an 0-6 mark on the road had some repercussions for Frank Reich. This made the former Colts coach, the first NFL head coach since the 1970 merger to be fired in back-to-back seasons.

Advertisement

Bringing the marvelous commentator who joined the Fox broadcast back in 2021, Olsen appears to be the answer to Reich’s challenges. Not only that, but his career with the Panthers is also a great highlight. A three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best TEs, Olsen appears promising for the Panthers.

Currently, the analyst runs the No. 1 NFL broadcasting team in collaboration with Kevin Burkhardt. However, with rumors of Tom Brady joining Burkhardt, this new opening might be his way of being relevant in the NFL. Will David Tepper would risk it all to bring Greg Olsen after firing two head coaches in three years? The answers are yet to be unraveled.