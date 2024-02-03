49ers TE George Kittle’s Dad Bruce Kittle Once Reflected on the Day His 4-Year-Old Son Earned 4-5 Bucks With His Dancing

When George Kittle steps on the field, you can see he’s ready to play some ball, but most importantly, he’s ready to have some fun. His antics over the years have been well-documented: from his hilarious mic’d up one-liners to that infamous t-shirt he very proudly sported during the game against the Cowboys. Having fun seems to run in Kittle’s blood, as his father reminisced about his childhood, giving a glimpse into what it was like growing up as George Kittle.

A particular anecdote stands out, with Bruce Kittle narrating an incident from his childhood, in an interview with KTVU last year. A 4-year-old George managed to charm a football audience with his dancing skills and came out 4 to 5 bucks richer. At a University of Washington game, the youngin ran down as the band started playing, and busted out some pretty sick moves, that had audience members throwing quarters at him. His dad recalled, “I think he made four or five bucks.“

“Fun” apparently runs in the Kittle blood, with Bruce Kittle attributing much of his son’s fun persona to his grandmother, who lives by the mantra “You have to take your good times with ya.” “Go have fun” is what Bruce himself tells George before every game. And fun, he does have. Like the time he ran around giving everyone high fives after the Cowboys game. Or how he was plotting exactly what he will say at the end of the game against the Lions, when they were trailing by quite a lot at halftime. And he did!

During the 49ers game against the Lions, the SanFran team was surprising held by the defense to a 7 points on the board, with Lions leading 24-7. However, the niners trailed way past this deficit in the second half to clinch a win. Ever the meme connoissure, Kittle capped off the game with the perfect meme as he said recieving the George Halas trophy, “they had us in the first half, not gonna lie.”

What’s funnier is that Kittle was going around saying this to his teammates at halftime, already prepared for his moment, while his teammates were tense about the deficit. A meme connossieur and a cheerleader!

George Kittle Brought his Dad to Tears in High School

While George Kittle played football most his life, owing to his dad being a player and coach himself, there was one standout moment from high school, that almost moved Bruce Kittle to tears. Watching from the sidelines, the elder Kittle was awe-struck as the youngin made a sprinting catch. It must’ve been pretty spectacular, as Bruce recalls,

“I almost teared up. The defender was all over him, and I was like ‘huh, I see you kid.“

George Kittle’s dad probably saw then the bright future he had ahead of him. As he goes into his second Super Bowl appearance, it will be interesting to see whether George Kittle is gonna make good on his promise to exact revenge on the Chiefs.