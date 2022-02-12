Super Bowl 56 is just a day away as the Rams and the Bengals will prepare to face off in the biggest game of the year. But can the Super Bowl end in a tie?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Can the Super Bowl end in a tie?

In one sentence, the Super Bowl, just like any other playoff game, cannot end in a tie.

Should the game remain tied at the end of regulation, the big game will head into an overtime period similar to that of a regular season game. But the overtime itself has a slight difference in the duration.

Similar to the regular season, both teams have a chance to possess the ball, except in the instance of a touchdown on the opening possession. Should the team getting the ball 2nd score even a field goal, that team wins. However unlike the regular season, should the game go scoreless through an entire overtime period, they will move into a second.

They would keep playing until there’s a winner, even if that means going into further overtime periods. An example would be in the 2012 Divisional Round when the Broncos and Ravens still had a tie game at the end of the first overtime, and then continued on in the second overtime.

