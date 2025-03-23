“Why Do You Have to Flaunt This?”: Skip Bayless’ Wife Scoffs at Bill Belichick’s Dynamics With His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Bill Belichick has been making a lot of headlines this offseason — but not for the reasons NFL fans might have expected. Sure, he transitioned to college football, taking over as UNC’s head coach. But the bigger story? His relationship with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson. Even Skip Bayless’ wife has an issue with how public it’s become.

Ernestine Sclafani and Bayless have been married for almost ten years. On his latest episode of the Skip Bayless Show, the sports columnist brought on Sclafani to discuss some sports topics. One of them was Belichick and Hudson’s relationship, about which Bayless said his wife had “strong opinions” about. And she truly didn’t hold back.

Sclafani made it clear she doesn’t have an issue with their age gap, and if they’re in love, that’s great. But it’s the way Hudson is flaunting Belichick around — almost like a “Puppet” — that bothers her.

“I’m looking at my phone on Yahoo, there has to be at least seven stories about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend,” Sclafani candidly recalled. “He’s on his back and she’s doing a yoga position, that’s one. Then the two of them are at a Valentine’s date dinner, and she’s posting something, ‘Here we are.’ Then there’s another one of her defending the age.”

The number of stories with Hudson being the subject seemed to bother Sclafani. It sounded like she thought the social media influencer was using Belichick to prop herself up.

“Like, why do you have to flaunt this? That’s the problem I have. I don’t care that they’re dating… But it’s just this constant, in your face, and he looks so uncomfortable in the pictures… I feel bad for him in these pictures. He looks so bad, he’s almost like a puppet and she’s holding him up.”

Belichick indeed looks out of his element in most of the photos. Sclafani also pointed out that she never viewed Belichick as a dramatic media figure during his time in New England, but now he’s taken a full left turn.

However, as Bayless explained, it’s all about appealing to a younger audience. Now, as the coach of the Tar Heels, Belichick has to recruit 17- and 18-year-olds instead of grown men. Any edge he can get — including having a young, attractive girlfriend — might help in the grand scheme of things.

Sclafani, however, disagrees. She argued that Belichick doesn’t need to appeal to a younger audience because his eight Super Bowl rings already speak for his football acumen. But Bayless warned his wife that kids these days are different.

Fans sound off on Skip and Sclafani’s take

The fan reaction to the video was quite funny. Some people argued Bill is doing just fine, while others agreed with Sclafani and said they’d never date a 24-year-old if they were that age (Belichick is 72, will turn 73 next month).

Sclafani is right. It’s quite weird how Belichick has been paraded around by his younger girlfriend recently. And the way people describe their relationship is strange.

It’s almost as though Belichick is using Hudson to appeal to the youth and get better recruits, while Hudson is using Belichick to prop up her career and open up new opportunities. Although the two may be in love, and we’re looking far too much into it. Who really knows?