Fans Spot Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch During the Recent NFL Game Between Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders

Top WWE superstars, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were glimpsed cheering for Chicago Bears during a recent NFL game.

It appears that a WWE power couple is a diehard fan of the Chicago Bears. Living their football fan moment, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were recently spotted during an NFL fame. Rollins is a huge football fan, a fact that can be verified through his recent social media post.

The Visionary is a Chicago Bears supporter and often expresses his love or hate for the game depending upon his team’s result.

It’s Week 6 into the 2022 season of NFL, and the Bears were up against the Washington Commanders yesterday. How could Rollins miss the chance to cheer on his favorite team in person?

Chicago Bears welcome Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to NFL

A recent Twitter post shared by the official account of Chicago Bears shows some familiar faces from the world of pro wrestling. Seth Rollins, who recently won the WWE United States Championship, was spotted during the match.

Not just Seth, but his wife, Beck Lynch, who has been out since her SummerSlam injury, was also there. The couple could be seen posing to the camera in the middle of the ground.

Despite The Visionary and The Man cheering for them, Chicago Bears could not secure a win. The game was below average, and the Bears lost to Washington Commanders by 7-12.

Obviously, that would have hurt The Visionary. So, he took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment over the loss of his favorite team.

I hate football. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) October 14, 2022

Seth Rollins’ recent title win made him a 2-time WWE Grand Slam Champion

The Visionary’s stocks in WWE are higher than ever as recently became the new US champion. Seth defeated Bobby Lashley on the recent season premiere of RAW. Although his win came after more than 900 days, he still got registered in the history books of WWE.

By winning the US championship, The Visionary is now the second WWE superstar to complete the Grand Slam twice. The only person ahead is The Miz who achieved the milestone last year in January.

Anyway, with big shows lined up for WWE, a Becky Lynch return would be good for the women’s division. As far as Seth is concerned, he won the title just a few days ago. He would be looking to carry forward as a champion to WrestleMania 39.

