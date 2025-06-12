Giants’ Russell Wilson Suffered a $3.5 Million Loss to Sell His Cherry Hills Village Mansion Before Leaving the Broncos

East Rutherford, NJ — June 5, 2025 — Quarterback, Russell Wilson being interviewed after the New York Giants players participated in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. Credit-Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing went right for Russell Wilson during his time in Denver, on or off the field. The only silver lining, if any, was that the Broncos still had to pay him a large portion of his salary after cutting him, ironically, after asking him to take a pay cut. Beyond that, his stint in the Mile High City was largely a disappointment. Wilson arrived in Denver full of optimism, as he always does, even coining the now-infamous slogan, “Broncos Country, let’s ride.” But he never truly earned the respect of the fans.

Advertisement

Head coach Sean Payton was even seen chewing him out publicly on the sidelines, while Wilson, to his credit, remained composed and classy throughout. Off the field, Wilson faced a financial setback as well.

In their rush to leave Colorado behind, he and his wife Ciara took a major loss on their Denver home. As per the Denver Post, the couple had purchased a $25 million estate in the upscale Cherry Hills Village neighborhood, only to sell it two years later for $21.5 million—a $3.5 million loss.

The five-acre estate was a luxury property by all standards. It featured four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a nine-car garage, a separate one-bedroom, one-bath guest house, a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a full basketball court, a home theater with a projector screen, and a large fireplace. Wilson set a record with his $25 million purchase, the most expensive residential buy in Cherry Hills at the time, but the move brought no happy ending for him and Ciara.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t their first real estate misstep.

In Washington, the couple listed a property for $36 million but struggled to sell it. They eventually split it into two parcels, just as they had bought it, and listed them separately. The first plot sold at a $3 million loss, but they rebounded with the second, netting an $8 million profit. Altogether, they had paid $13 million each for the two plots and sold them combined for $31 million—an overall $5 million gain, though it could have been more.

Given that Russell Wilson only spent a single season in Pittsburgh, it is unlikely he purchased a home there. As of now, there’s no public news about him buying property in New York following his one-year deal with the team. It remains a question whether he’ll purchase or rent—likely in the Meadowlands area of New Jersey or perhaps the heart of Manhattan itself.

Maybe Russ can rent Aaron Rodgers’ former home in New Jersey, and Rodgers can rent Wilson’s property in Pittsburgh. Maybe he’ll have a better time there than A-Rod.