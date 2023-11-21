HomeSearch

Why Does Patrick Mahomes Wiggle His Fingers?

Nidhi
Published November 21, 2023

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures to the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes superfans might be well aware of his little on-field quirks, from his helmet-wearing habits to his finger-counting stunts. There’s another habit of his while he’s on the field that has captured the curiosity of many. The Chiefs quarterback can be spotted multiple times during a game doing this gesture. So what is this gesture and why does he do it?

The signal caller can be seen wiggling his fingers in a sort of ‘come hither’ gesture many times during a game. While there are many speculations about why he does it, he’s never addressed or clarified why he does it and we can only speculate. It could be an unconscious tick or a signal to his teammates. However, there’s no way to confirm this.

According to Distractify, it could be a signal to his teammates to get them to hurry up with the next snap, or something that he does in order to keep his hands warm or nimble during the game. Former Chiefs’ DT Khalen Saunders once did an accurate impression of this gesture, and he seems to think Mahomes is asking for another play, showcasing just how ready he is for the next attack.

The Chiefs QB was spotted using the same gesture during Monday’s matchup against the Eagles. The Chiefs lost to the Eagles 17-21 in the Super Bowl rematch.

The Eagles Limit Patrick Mahomes During MNF

The Eagles pulled off an epic comeback against the Chiefs after halftime, improving on a 17-7 score, and limiting the Chiefs offense to not put up a single score on the board. They not only shut out Mahomes and his team in the second half but also forced two crucial red-zone turnovers.

The Chiefs couldn’t capitalize on two golden opportunities in the third quarter to boost their lead. Patrick Mahomes struggled to connect on deep passes, tight end Travis Kelce fumbled in the red zone, and a series of penalties from various players disrupted other possessions. A major disappointment faced the Chiefs as Marquez Valdes Scantling failed to catch a 41-yard TD pass from Mahomes, a pass that could’ve tipped fate in their favor.

