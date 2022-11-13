“Rachaad White Tossed Quandre Diggs As If He Was a Kid”: NFL Twitter Reacts After Angry Bucs RB Throws Up a Serious Stiff Arm On Diggs

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany, DEU; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) runs the ball as Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal (26) defends during the third quarter of an International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Munich game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks was expected to be a blockbuster and it sure turned out that way.

Brady’s men weren’t really the favorites to win the clash as through the season, they had a few really poor games whereas the Seahawks entered the clash with a 6-3 win-loss record.

However, there is something about Brady on foreign soil which gives the team he is leading an extra push to go big. Although the first quarter of the clash didn’t have much to offer, the Bucs really turned the heat on in the second quarter.

Exceptional plays from the Bucs orchestrated by the GOAT himself allowed his team to finish the second quarter with a 14 point lead. Although the team from Seattle tried making a comeback in the final two quarters, the game ended in favor of Tampa.

Quandre Diggs Sent Flying By Savage Rachaad White

Moreover, the fans in Munich were treated with a few astonishing plays which they will remember for a long time. The Bucs tried a trick play with Brady donning the receiver’s hat in the third quarter. However, the experiment failed miserably and the QB ended up getting flagged for tripping.

Apart from this, the biggest highlight of the game was Bucs’ Running Back Rachaad White’s stiff arm action against Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.

Diggs tried tackling Rachaad in the open field but the Running Back had other ideas. He literally sent Diggs flying with a vicious stiff arm and as expected, NFL Twitter went absolutely bonkers. While some praised Rachaad, a few even suggested Quandre to start contemplating retirement.

Bucs’ RB Rachaad White vs. Seahawks’ S Quandre Diggs: pic.twitter.com/JkoumCrjZg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

RACHAAD WHITE JUST TOSSED QUANDRE DIGGS🤯

pic.twitter.com/XxJQGZndNV — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 13, 2022

Rachaad White just tossed Quandre Diggs like he was a child. pic.twitter.com/tDVcNjmmdO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

Rachaad White truthers officially welcoming Leonard Fournette to the RB dead zone:pic.twitter.com/nPnwILskcZ — Moody (@EricNMoody) November 13, 2022

Indeed, Rachaad was simply outstanding in the game and the Bucs fans have every reason to celebrate. The Buccaneers are now 5-5 into the season and it won’t be surprise if we see them winning more games going further into the season.

